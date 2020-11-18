Defiance City Hall's proposed 2021 capital improvements budget is one of the largest ever dollar-wise, but the main reason is a grant-funded traffic roundabout project.
That budget and all other municipal funds for 2021 were reviewed during a lengthy city council meeting Tuesday afternoon and evening (see related stories).
As proposed, the 2021 capital budget stands at $5,680,844, compared to the $4,317,683 set aside for 2020.
A large share of this ($1.75 million) is expected to come from the 0.3% share (representing one-sixth) of the city's 1.8% income tax assessed on those who live or work in Defiance. Other funding sources include: state grants, $1,806,656; reserves, $1,092,206; federal grants, $936,982; and donations, $95,000.
The largest expense ($2,245,276) in next year's capital budget is for construction of a traffic roundabout at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues.
The majority of this ($1,377,390) will come from a state grant.
Design work and right-of-way acquisition has been underway for this project for some time.
Speaking of pavement work, the city has set aside $853,420 for street resurfacing in 2021. Besides the aforementioned income tax dollars, the city will use $250,000 in state gas tax money for this work.
Fourteen different streets are slated for repairs and/or resurfacing next year: Perry Street, between Pierce and First streets; Summit Street, for 0.46 mile; Chippewa Drive, for 0.5 mile; Fales Street, for 0.21 mile; Fifth Street, between Harrison Avenue and Clinton Street, $28,500; First Street, between Jackson Avenue and Clinton Street, $20,800; Waterford Lane, for 0.12 mile; Second Street, between Jackson Avenue and Perry Street; Delaware Court, for 0.06 mile; Newport Cove, for 0.05 mile; Kiowa Court, for 0.04 mile; and Emory Street, between Downs and Clinton street.
Other capital improvements expenditures proposed in 2021 include:
• flood plain mitigation program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), $886,767. Primarily utilizing grant funds, this program would allow the city to purchase and demolish eight homes on Riverside Avenue in the flood plain.
• Ottawa Avenue multi-use path, south of the Cleveland/Ottawa roundabout, $279,114.
• bond principal and interest for the Defiance Municipal Court building, $183,133.
• Riverside Cemetery streets and parking lot repair/resurfacing, $170,000.
• Bronson Park improvements, $140,700. New trash receptacles, a multi-use path, shelterhouse rehab, ball diamond rehab and river swings are planned.
• street mastic treatment, $125,000. This method extends pavement life by helping seal the surface.
• two city police cruisers, $105,200. The vehicles would come with equipment that has needed upgrading, according to officials, thus adding to the price.
• parks resurfacing, $105,000. A variety of cracksealing, mastic treatment and resurfacing in Diehl, Riverside, Kingsbury and Bronson parks is planned.
• contingency, $100,000.
• Kingsbury Park tennis court restoration and conversion to pickleball courts, $100,000.
• Bronson Park playground equipment, $85,000.
• city parking lot resurfacing, $75,000.
• parks equipment, $57,700.
• income tax refunds, $50,000.
• street cracksealing, $50,000.
• lease of trackless vehicle for snow and leaf removal, $45,184.
• note on EMS squad, $44,604.
• East Side park ballfield rehab, $32,500.
• self-contained breathing apparatus for city firefighters, $25,558.
• riverbank maintenance along Washington Avenue, Pontiac Park and the fortgrounds, $25,000.
• storm drainage program, $25,000.
• Riverside Park soccer complex goals, $22,500.
• downtown redevelopment district plan, $20,000. The city wants to establish a special tax increment financing district downtown for building improvements.
• resurfacing of basketball and tennis courts at Veterans Memorial Park (on Williams Street), $19,000.
• unmarked vehicle replacement leases, $16,678.
• cemetery mowing equipment, $16,000.
• leases for fire chief and assistant fire chief SUVs, $15,510.
• alley repair program, $12,000.
