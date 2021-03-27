Drive along the north bank of the Maumee River on Defiance’s East River Drive a day or so after a very heavy rainfall event and you might see some flooding in a familiar spot — in a field just west of Domersville Road.
That low-lying farm ground just south of Kettenring Hills Subdivision caught the attention of Defiance city officials some time ago as they struggled with expensive EPA-mandated water-quality mandates. They spotted an opportunity to purchase 44.5 acres there and turn it into a wetlands, perhaps as an alternative to more expensive water-quality projects.
It wouldn’t be Defiance’s first manmade wetlands — that already is underway on Winn Road just west of the reservoir (see related story) — but it would be the largest, and offer some recreational opportunities as well (see below).
The pending land transaction with property owner Daniel Hefflinger of Liberty Center was authorized by Defiance City Council Tuesday at $5,000 per acre, or $222,700 total. But some things need to come together before the wetlands project moves forward.
The most important is for the city to obtain a grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to build the wetlands. Some $900,000 is being sought, according to the city’s stormwater coordinator, Jen English.
Also, the city is asking the state’s H2Ohio program to cover the land purchase cost, so an application for both funding sources is being made as one package.
English said the city is working on the wetlands idea with a nonprofit national conservation group (The Nature Conservancy) that has national and international reach and supports water quality improvements.
“They do a lot of work with agriculture in the Lake Erie Western Basin,” said English, in a reference to one source of phosphorus believed to enhance algal blooms in the lake.
The proposal fits in with the city’s attempts to satisfy OEPA mandates at less cost than the ones commonly used, such as separating storm and sanitary sewers.
Despite the cost — the city has spent more than $30 million on those types of projects in the past 15 years or so — they have had little impact on phosphorus reduction in the watershed, according to city officials. They believe they can achieve greater impact on water quality improvement with projects such as wetlands construction.
This particular one could filter Maumee River water that backs up in the farm field through a culvert as well as runoff from the Kettenring Hills Subdivision. Also, according to Leonard, the project might provide an opportunity for the city to address a drainage issue along Burning Tree Drive — the western edge of the proposed wetlands — by grading the ground.
If the wetlands comes to fruition, city officials believe it could be used to offer a natural area for residents to observe and visit.
“You could put pathways in there or walking areas,” said Leonard. “You could mound the dirt and you could create more of a sanctuary where maybe you want birds to come in.”
Before choosing the East River Drive location for a possible wetlands, Leonard explained that the city took a look at farm ground in an Auglaize River flood plain on the southwest corner of South Jefferson Avenue. But things didn’t work out there.
“So, we just got a map and starting looking elsewhere,” he said during an interview earlier this week. “We reached out to the (East River Drive Drive) property owner (Dan Hefflinger) and we asked him if he would be interested in selling his property, and he said, ‘yes he might.’”
If the East River Drive wetlands becomes a reality, city officials might explore other possibilities elsewhere, according to Leonard.
“If we can do it and it proves to be successful, we might target other sites in the city,” he said. “We got a lot of ravines, both on the Auglaize and Maumee. It wouldn’t be that difficult to do some work in the streams that serve as tributaries to the Maumee and Auglaize.”
