Defiance City Council approved salary and benefits for the city's new humane resources director during its meeting Tuesday night.
But that action was eclipsed by two other large business-related investments in Defiance — one for a major fiber optic upgrade and the other for a significant building remodel at Second and East Second streets (see related stories).
The ordinance concerning the city's new human resources director, Lanie Lambert, sets her salary at $84,500 and provides for four weeks of vacation, according to Finance Director John Lehner. Her start date is June 6.
Lambert will replace Tracey Schroeder, who retired on April 21 after 16 years with the city.
"We enjoyed having Tracey here a lot," said McCann during an interview Monday. "She was always available to talk to and added a lot in our conversations with new hires and their orientation."
Lambert has been employed by the City of Napoleon as that community's human resources director. Lehner said she has the "perfect match of qualifications to this position. We are excited to have her come. We think she'll be a great addition to the city workforce."
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Buckeye Roofing and Exteriors, LLC, 1990 Baltimore Road. The cost is $44,900.
• McCann informed council that restrooms at the Bronson Park splash pad were marred by defecation on the floor and walls while dirty diapers weren't disposed of properly. One recommendation is to close the restrooms temporarily and install portable facilities. He said "parents are going to have to start parenting."
• McCann told council that Vaughn's of Defiance has removed scrap metal in the 1918 school building on Arabella Street, including the boiler system. He said Richland Roofing also made some repairs to the roof while the city plans to bring to council an ordinance "to discuss a plan to develop a plan for repurposing of the gymnasium, the school building and the auditorium."
• Council President Dave McMaster complimented those who put together the annual Lilac Festival on May 14. He described the event handled by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau as "wonderfully organized."
• Ward IV Councilman Chris Engel raised a concern about those who blow mowed grass into the street. The city discourages this due to concerns about catch basin clogging while McCann said perpetrators could be cited under the city code.
• At-large Council member Jill Krutsch commented on the many artists who have helped paint murals on the walls of the Kingsbury Pool bathhouse. She helped organize the effort and suggested that an openhouse be held on June 5, one day before the pool opens.
• Krutsch noted that Jeff and Sarah Tackett will be taking over the direction of the Defiance Community Cultural Council which will be renamed. They will replace Roger Fisher who is stepping down.
• Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast explained that Defiance was awarded "Tree City USA" status for the 28th year during a ceremony in Findlay. He said Defiance will host this event in 2024.
• At-large Councilm,an Joe Eureste asked whether a community meeting would be held on the upcoming sidewalk construction project on South Clinton Street. City Administrator Jeff Leonard answered affirmatively, noting that property owners' responsibilities for maintenance would be explained.
• McCann reminded council of the Memorial Day service planned for 10 a.m. Monday at Riverside Cemetery.
• council fielded a concern from resident Robert Mann III, 263 Broadway Ave., who said he received a parking ticket on Seneca Street, questioning whether this was public or private property. McCann said he would look into the matter further.
