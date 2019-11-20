Defiance’s water and sewer rates will be adjusted in 2020, if city council agrees with the plan proposed by Mayor Mike McCann’s administration.
The rates — which had been considered at a council meeting in August — were discussed again Tuesday night during a combined meeting of the city’s water and sewer committees to consider 2020 water and sewer budgets (see related story on page A3).
According to Finance Director John Lehner, an ordinance proposing the new water and sewer rate structure will be considered by council on Dec. 3 — the same night on which the 2020 budget ordinance will receive a first reading. If approved, the new rate structure would go into effect in January and be good for four years (2020-23).
Lehner informed council in August that a rate adjustment is needed to offset a declining water fund balance, but sewer charges could be decreased due to healthier cash reserves.
The rate structure discussed with council Tuesday reflected this plan.
For example, monthly water rates would increase in 2020 from $39.34 to $45.62 per 1,000 cubic feet of water for a residential customer with a 3/4 inch water meter (a 16% percent increase on the consumption portion of the bill), while the readiness-to-serve charge (for debt service and capital cost) would drop from $15.53 per month to $15.38.
The corresponding monthly sewer rates would go from $44.20 to $48.60 per 1,000 cubic feet in 2020 (a 9.9% increase), while the readiness-to-serve charge would decrease from $39.78 per month to $32 (a 19.5% decrease).
With the two combined, a household using 1,000 cubic feet of water per month would see a 2% increase next year in total water and sewer cost from $138.85 to $141.60. No change would follow in 2021, but increases of 1.6% and 1.2% would be scheduled for 2022 and 2023.
A residential user of 500 cubic feet per month with a 3/4 inch meter would see a decrease in 2020 from $97.08 per month to $94.49 (a 2.7% decrease) for water and sewer service. A 0.7% decrease would follow in 2021 followed by a 1.3% increase in 2022 and a 1% increase in 2023.
Industrial users would see larger increases in their bills beginning in 2020.
For example, industrial customers with four-inch water meters using at least 62,500 cubic feet of water would see an 8% increase in water and sewer charges in 2020 followed by smaller increases in 2021 (0.8%), 2020 (1.9%) and 2023 (1.4%).
But commercial customers with two-inch water meters using at least 2,000 cubic feet of water would see an overall decrease in water and sewer charges over the four year-period.
The proposed figures show a 4.5% decrease in 2020 and a 1% decrease in 2021 followed by increases of 1.1% in 2022 and 0.9% in 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.