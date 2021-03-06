Defiance’s big water treatment plant upgrade — technically underway — isn’t really noticeable yet, but dirt should be flying soon as a Wapakoneta contractor is about to begin installing a new carbon-activated filtration system to improve water quality.
“We’re looking to get started here in the next couple weeks,” said project manager Ben Wetherill of Peterson Construction Co., which also has worked on the city’s wastewater plant. “We’re just excited to be working with the city of Defiance again.”
By this time next year, the new mechanism is expected be in place and helping the city eliminate problems with trihalomethanes (THMs) — a refining bi-product deemed harmful by Ohio EPA to some people’s health — as well as taste and odor issues.
The upgrade at the municipal plant on Baltimore Road will require construction of a new building to house the system, and that large facility should be going up later this summer (see related story). The contracted cost with Peterson Construction Co. is $9,036,000, which is in addition to approximately $700,000 in engineering expenses with the firm Stantec.
The filtration system — which must be operating per OEPA requirement by Feb. 1, 2022 — is adding one more step to the refinement process and will be pretty straightforward.
At present, the city takes raw water from the Maumee River and pumps it to the municipal reservoir on Canal Road. Built in 2007, the reservoir may help the sometimes turbid Maumee waters to settle but, more importantly, it allows raw water to be taken in when it’s of higher quality (with reduced nitrate levels) in the river.
The water is then pumped back into the water plant and refined through a chemical-based treatment process that ends with chlorine disinfection. Following this final step, the water goes out to the distribution system for consumption.
That process won’t change that much, but a granulated carbon activated (GAC) process will be added as a step just before chlorination, according to Adam McDowell, the city’s water plant superintendent. This will run the water “through another set of filters that are primarily designed to remove organics and chemicals and compounds more than it is to remove solids. So, it makes a much more effective filtration.”
Too, he noted that “you’re not adding another chemical. ... This doesn’t add anything, all it does is take things out.”
And, it “it should solve most, if not all of our taste and odor problems,” McDowell said.
While he and the city would like to eliminate those concerns, the THM issue is the real reason for the OEPA-mandated project. That’s because these prompt the city to send out regular OEPA-required advisories to consumers, noting the potential health hazards that THMs pose to some segments of the population.
As its name suggests, the new GAC filtration process will rely on carbon to remove organics and impurities like THMs.
The aforementioned new building will house eight large “pressure vessels,” each containing 40,000 pounds of carbon, according to McDowell. These will constantly be filtering water, with unwanted impurities and organics settling into fissures in the carbon, he explained.
During an interview Thursday, McDowell produced a small jar of carbon that resembles dry coffee grounds. This actually will be sprayed into the vessels like a slurry, he indicated, rather than poured into the tanks dry.
Organics and impurities will settle into the carbon’s fissures, but because the big stuff will already have been removed from the water during the other treatment procedures, the carbon won’t collect a lot of material. However, the carbon will need to be cleaned and regenerated occasionally, McDowell explained.
Comparing the carbon’s function to a sponge, he said eventually “the carbon gets loaded and it can’t absorb any more.”
He isn’t yet sure how regularly carbon will need to be regenerated, at least not until the city can observe how things are going, but it could be in the vicinity of eight months or one year.
When that happens, the city will contract to take the carbon away and clean it of impurities through a burning process in a kiln. Carbon then will be returned to the city and used again.
“Whenever you’re ready to clean them (the pressure vessels), you actually open them up and suck the media (carbon) out of them,” McDowell said. “You truck it down and they run it through a burning process to burn off all the impurities again. It can be reused — for awhile.”
The project is a long time in coming for McDowell and city officials. He remembers pushing for the project as far back as 2012. OEPA findings and orders eventually required a project to remove the THMs.
“I am sure glad to be getting this project going,” he said. “We started it so long ago.”
The project will not interrupt city water service, according to McDowell.
“We will stay running until someday we just turn it (the GAC system) on,” he stated.
City officials have no immediate plans to raise water rates to pay for the project. They’ve received an interest-free state loan, and with some water plant debt from previous projects recently dropping off, the city figures it can assume more debt without passing the cost along to consumers.
Mayor Mike McCann praised Finance Director John Lehner for his help in making the project affordable.
