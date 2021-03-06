As Defiance City Hall prepares for an upgrade to its water treatment plant that will improve water quality (see related stories Page A1), the facility continues to run well below capacity.
But this continues to serve as a selling point for the city’s economic development prospects. And the pending upgrade — installing a granular-activated carbon (GAC) system to alleviate Ohio EPA concerns — will provide state-of-the-art technology for better water.
The plant is designed to produce eight million gallons of drinking water each day, but is operating at far below this. The GAC upgrade will not affect capacity.
According to the plant’s superintendent, Adam McDowell, the daily production average in 2020 was just 3.12 million gallons (39% of capacity) with a peak of 4.45 million gallons per day.
“We have a lot of excess capacity when we start looking at economic development,” he said, noting that plant operating costs don’t rise significantly with an increase in daily production.
“So much of our budget is fixed cost,” said McDowell, explaining that personnel and facility cost is close to 70%. “So larger users have the potential to lower the cost for everyone.”
Economic development is a constant focus of Mayor Mike McCann’s administration, who works closely with the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation on selling Defiance to business and industry looking to expand or locate. The water plant can be a big part of that marketing effort.
“When a (economic development) lead comes through ... and we look at the water demand and it’s a big number we get really really excited,” McCann noted, because such a company would not only bring “more jobs and an investment in our community, we get better utilization of our water plant.”
As the city continues working with new CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer, he said the improved water quality that the new GAC system will produce will be “something that we’ll want to talk about and tout.”
“One of the industries that uses a lot of water is food,” said McCann. “So, if we could get something along that lines it would be a big plus with the addition of GAC. We will not only have millions of gallons of water a day, it will be very high quality water.”
