When Defiance voters make their choices on four proposed city charter amendments this fall, they could approve an unprecedented number of changes.
If at least three are approved, this would represent the most passed at one time by voters since the charter — the document which lays out the city government’s structure — came into effect in 1984 (following voter approval in 1983). Two were approved in 1989 and two in 2009.
All totaled, seven amendments have been approved by voters since the original charter’s adoption in 1983.
Details of this year’s four proposed amendments appeared in Tuesday’s Crescent-News.
City officials believe the most substantial proposal is an amendment that would combine the city’s planning commission and the board of zoning and building appeals. Three others would change some procedural matters and fix a language issue connected to a voter-approved charter change in 2014 that made all eight council seats non-partisan.
Past charter amendments approved by city voters (by year):
• 2014: made all council seats non-partisan.
• 2009: eliminated the requirement that those running for any council seat must be a “qualified elector” of the city for one year “immediately prior to his (or her) election or appointment.”
• 2009: removed the task for determining whether requirements are met for recall petitions of city elected officials from the responsibility of the council clerk.
• 1994: allowed the hiring of city police and fire chiefs from outside divisional ranks. Voters had turned down the amendment in 1989.
• 1994: expanded the city parks board from five to nine members.
• 1989: allowed council pay raises to be enacted before a candidate-filing deadline rather than 12 months in advance.
• 1989: eliminated a requirement that a council member serve on the city’s zoning board of appeals.
Voters have turned down four proposed amendments over the years — two in 2009 and two in 1989.
The four proposed amendments on the ballot this fall would:
• combine the city’s planning commission, and board of zoning and building appeals.
• strike the word (political) “party” from Sec. 2.07 concerning changes in council’s compensation. This proposal resulted from the 2014 charter amendment that made all council seats non-partisan.
• adjust Sec. 3.03 concerning the timeline for a change in the mayor’s pay. Council recently approved a pay raise for the position, but due to the existing language, the raise won’t take effect until 2024. A change would impact raises thereafter.
• replace the word “percentage” with the word “number” in Sec. 4.04 concerning petition requirements for nominations and elections.
As provided by the original charter, the document is subject to review every five years by a five-member commission. The commission has the option of recommending amendments to city council for placement before voters.
Council then has no choice but to put them on the general election ballot during the year of review.
Review commissions have met in 1989, 1994, 1999, 2009, 2014 and 2019.
