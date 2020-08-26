A plan proposed by Mayor Mike McCann's administration to change downtown Defiance's traffic patterns was revisited during a special city traffic commission meeting Tuesday.
The commission also discussed possible changes to several intersections on the edge of the downtown and agreed to parking restrictions on Circle Drive (see related story).
Known generally as a "road diet" and specifically as "Destination Defiance," the city's downtown calls for reducing Clinton Street's lanes between Second Street and Triangle Park to three — a northbound lane, a southbound lane and a center turn lane. The freed up space would be used for a bicycle lane and buffer zone.
The 100 and 200 blocks — between Second Street and the Maumee River — would remain four lanes, but parking on Clinton Street there would be eliminated to make room for the bicycle lane and buffer zone.
This would eliminate 31 parking spaces in those two blocks, while the administration's plan calls for converting parallel spaces on First Street (between Clinton Street and Wayne Avenue) and on Second Street (between Clinton and Perry streets) to diagonal parking. This would provide eight new parking spaces on those streets by narrowing their width and eliminating turn lanes at Second and Perry, and at First and Clinton, according to the city.
Two southbound lanes in the 100 and 200 blocks of Clinton would allow traffic to turn east onto Second Street. But northbound traffic on Clinton would no longer be allowed to turn left (or west) onto Second Street.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard noted that the proposed project's purpose is to create a "more pedestrian friendly environment in the downtown area and in the community. ... I think the whole concept and purpose is to create an atmosphere where you can actually quiet traffic and quiet things down.
"... The concept and the idea is to create different kind of transportation — biking," he added. "It's also meant to quiet things down more, where people can actually walk in the downtown area. It's to promote economic development in a different way where maybe you find more restaurants downtown and more outdoor activity where more people are sitting downtown."
But At-large Councilman Joe Eureste noted that downtown Clinton Street is used as a main transportation artery for many to get to their jobs.
"It isn't like a quiet street that isn't being used," he said.
Asked by Eureste what the administration is hearing from downtown business owners, Mayor Mike McCann said the city has had a "fair amount" of meetings with individual downtown owners.
"We've had some support," he said. "We did get some push back from a business that's located in the 200 block about the elimination of the four parking places in front of their business on Clinton. ... We can't go forward with the bike lane proposal if we don't eliminate those parking places. We've met with some of the businesses that are on the south end of Clinton and explained it, and they seemed to be in support of it, but they don't really lose anything."
Eureste said eliminating parking spots could impact businesses negatively by reducing convenience for their customers. He said it appears that "our business people" have to keep on finding "alternatives to keep their doors open."
He asked whether the bicycle lanes would be needed to receive related grant funds from the state for the project. Its estimated construction cost is $455,940 with an Ohio Department of Transportation covering 90%.
McCann responded that "if there's no bike lanes, there's no reason to do the road diet, and the road diet accomplishes the traffic calming."
And Leonard said the state, by extending grant funds to such projects, wants to "promote healthy lifestyles, healthy pedestrian transportation — walking, riding a bike."
Suggesting the propensity for people — including himself — to use downtown Clinton Street to get somewhere else as quickly as possible — Leonard said "I think that this is set up and designed for destination spots."
McCann commented that bicycles don't come downtown because there is "no place" for bicyclists "to safely ride their bicycle."
The city's planner, Niki Warncke, disagreed with the mayor's assertion, saying she sees bicycles downtown all the time. But she agreed — and supports — a bigger plan to improve the downtown and riverfront.
Eureste observed that some of those things could be done without the road diet, but Warncke said "why wouldn't you make those connections now, when you can make them? ... start bringing people downtown because they're going to want more."
If the process continues, council would be asked to approve related legislation authorizing the project.
However, before that happens, the administration has committed to townhall meetings to talk things over with the public. The city had planned to do this previously, but postponed meetings due to the coronavirus situation.
"We will have townhalls when townhalls are practical," said McCann, suggesting that, perhaps, Community Auditorium or the Defiance High School gymnasium could be used to ensure social distancing. "I haven't felt a real strong sense of urgency to have these townhalls because there's no immediate need to make a decision on this.
