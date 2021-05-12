Defiance City Council took another step toward establishing a wetland on East River Drive during its meeting Tuesday night.
Council also approved an ordinance employing a consulting firm to help market the former Arabella Street school property and let lie two ordinances concerning expansion of the city's downtown outdoor refreshment area and revitalization district (see related story).
The ordinance council passed Tuesday approves an agreement between the city and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) concerning a related $1.5 million grant. The city has applied for this money — to come from the state's H2Ohio funds set aside for improvement of the Lake Erie watershed — to build a wetland on East River Drive, due west of Domersville Road and just north of the Maumee River.
The ordinance states that the wetland would be bounded by East River Drive, Domersville Road, Heatherdowns Drive and Burning Tree Drive.
Earlier this year, council approved legislation allowing the expenditure of $222,700 for the property's purchase. The deal is still pending, but may be completed by month's end, according to the city's stormwater coordinator, Jen English, who has played a key role in the wetland project.
According to the ordinance, up to $250,000 of the aforementioned grant would be used to purchase 40.146 acres from property owner Daniel Hefflinger of Liberty Center.
The agreement also notes that $1,279,797 of the grant would be used to "restore the property in a manner consistent with Exhibit A." An "environmental deed restriction" adds that when "restored" to a wetland, the property "shall be maintained, in perpetuity, in a condition consistent with Exhibit A."
"Exhibit A" describes the project's scope of work as well as the property, and requires the city to follow a number of stipulations.
For example, it notes that the city and The Nature Conservancy — a global environmental organization — has "completed an in-house restoration concept."
"... the intended approach will be to restore the majority of the project site to floodplain wetland habitat," the document states. "We will achieve this by decommissioning drainage tiles and capturing and slowing water from the small tributary that outlets into the Maumee at this location."
As for the property's development as a wetland, the grant agreement notes that "the design-build contractor will also be charged with implementing the restoration of 40 acres of cropland to native habitat with water filtration components. The firm's implementation activities will include construction staking, site prep, wetland and stream construction, native plantings and post-restoration invasive plant control."
The grant agreement requires six acres of "wetland-upland transition areas" with native plant species.
Design-build costs are estimated at $1,191,790 with $172,100 for design and engineering.
Too, the agreement states that "the placement or construction of any manmade modifications such as buildings, structures, fences, roads and parking lots" in affected areas is prohibited.
However, it does state that the city will maintain "the right to install, maintain, improve, replace or remove minor, small-scale structures to enhance the opportunity for traditional non-intensive outdoor recreation and as necessary for the management of such recreation not detrimental to the conservation values of the property, including but not limited to benches for seating; trail markers; small unlighted informational and interpretive signs; trail improvements such as steps, footbridges, platforms and railings, and wildlife observation stations."
Additionally, the agreement "grants to Ohio EPA, its agents, contractor, and employees and ODNR, its agents, contractors, and employees the right of access to the covenant area in connection with the implementation or enforcement of the environmental covenant."
City Administrator Jeff Leonard told council that the property purchase must be made by Sept. 30 under the grant agreement while the project needs to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. He said the city is "confident" both timeframes will be met.
English added that a crop will be planted on the farm ground this year.
