It might be too early to know all the related details, but a major waterline incident that interrupted service to Defiance's eastside on Jan. 5 figures to cause delays and incur extra cost.
The line was struck by a contractor conducting an operate to bore a new path for a waterline that will cross beneath the Maumee River near Preston Island. The damaged line was on the Maumee's south bank next to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office on Biede Avenue.
While the project contractor is Hillabrand & Sons, Northwood, a subcontractor was doing the digging for the new line when it was struck, according to Defiance Mayor Mike McCann.
Water flowed from the site across Biede Avenue and interrupted service to the eastside, occasionally shutting it down. But the contractor and city crews worked through the day to fix the line, restoring service later on Jan. 5.
They did so by placing a steel repair band over the 16-inch line. Originally, that section of line was to stay in place and serve as a connection point for the new line going under the riverbed.
But city officials have rethought this in light of the recent incident. While the repair band is expected to hold, McCann said the city may relocate the connection and utilize a new line.
City Engineer Melinda Sprow was working on this matter late last week, according to McCann.
"Melinda is in the process of analyzing where we should connect the new line," he said Thursday. "Do we stay with the original location (or) do we move back and eliminate that break? I think in her mind she wants to eliminate the area where that line was compromised, and with good reason."
He and the city were still sorting out what happened and why, and are deciding who may be asked to pay.
"Are they (contractors) 100% responsible for hitting it?," asked McCann on Thursday. "We don't know yet ... ."
He added that if there is "some blame to go around we'll accept ours."
McCann said "I expect that a majority of the expenses for the additional waterline will fall back on the city. That stands to reason."
He explained that it's debatable whether the city necessarily would have to relocate the repaired line as "we have waterlines repaired like that all over Defiance. I can say in hundreds of locations."
However, the 16-inch line that was damaged is bigger than most of those. The new one being installed will replace a major river crossing between the city's north and southern sides.
Who will pay for the extra work needed on the line and how much remained an open question late last week.
Defiance City Engineer told The Crescent-News Thursday that "at this point, we cannot speculate on impacts to the schedule or project costs. All parties are still working together to get the project moving forward and to limit impacts to both."
Long-term the incident isn't expected to have a great impact on the city's plans, though it figures to push the project completion back. City Administrator Ryan Mack had told city council on Jan. 3 — before the incident — that the tentative completion date was in February.
"In the end we're going to have a new waterline," said McCann. "The connection point on the north side (of the river) is going to be as planned. The connection on the south side could move 100 feet or so."
The repaired line was functioning as before following the repair effort.
The line was installed in 1975, according to McCann.
