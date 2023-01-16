waterline project

This is the scene on on Biede Avenue Defiance's eastside where a contractor is working on a new Maumee River waterline crossing. The line was accidentally struck on Jan. 5 while a path was being bored for a replacement line.

 Cassandra White/C-N Photo

It might be too early to know all the related details, but a major waterline incident that interrupted service to Defiance's eastside on Jan. 5 figures to cause delays and incur extra cost.


