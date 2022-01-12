Defiance Mayor Mike McCann's administration continues to work on redevelopment efforts for the former 1918 downtown school building, making contact with a Van Wert company with some experience in repurposing old buildings.
The mayor imparted that information during city council's meeting Tuesday night. Council also approved a design-build contract for a new wetland on East River Drive, just east of Domersville Road (see related story).
In a question posed by Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt about efforts to redevelop the 1918 building, McCann reported nothing new on efforts to market the structure. But he noted that he, Finance Director John Lehner, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer and City Planner Niki Warncke journeyed to Van Wert in December to meet with officials of Model Construction, a Cincinnati company that has some experience in building repurposing.
"They are doing some extensive demolition on the inside of the several buildings in Van Wert preparing them for repurposing," explained McCann.
He said Model Construction officials were presented with information on Defiance's 1918 building and will be getting back in touch with the city.
"We're tying to work on a time when they can come to Defiance to just tour the school," McCann told The Crescent-News Tuesday evening during an interview.
The mayor also told Corbitt that officials are going to discuss an old plan prepared for the school several years ago concerning redevelopment possibilities. This had been commissioned by the Defiance City Schools District — before the building was turned over to the city — and prepared by the firm Garmann-Miller of Minster.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• Council President Dave McMaster noted that a committee of the whole will convene at council's next meeting on Jan. 25 to receive an update on fire department functions and the granulated activated carbon installation project at the Baltimore Road water treatment plant.
• the city's new assistant administrator, Ryan Mack, said he has received a "great welcome" during his brief time with the city. Earlier this month, Mack filled the new position in anticipation of replacing Administrator Jeff Leonard when he retires in June.
• Ward IV Councilman Chris Engel asked McCann to look into some areas of dipping pavement in front of Ensign's Pub on Ottawa Avenue.
