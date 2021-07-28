A new effort to acquire properties in the river flood plain is underway in Defiance City Hall.
City council approved a related ordinance Tuesday night kicking off another potential round of property purchases, one of four legislative items that received approval. Council also agreed to support a proposed tax abatement for a local company that has new construction and job plans (see related story).
The property purchase ordinance concerns 116 and 118 Seneca St., where a residential duplex near Kingsbury Park will be acquired and removed. The purchase price is $95,000.
Most of this expense will be covered by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Ohio Emergency Management Agency funds because the property is in a flood plain. The city's cost will be $12,012.03, according to City Law Director Sean O'Donnell.
The FEMA money is the same funding source that allowed the city to purchase buildings in the 100 block of Clinton Street that are now being removed as well as residences around Kingsbury Park in past years. Those have been removed and turned into greenspace.
That is the plan for the Seneca Street property, but it likely won't be the only purchase. O'Donnell told council others are on their way.
He reminded council that it had approved legislation on Nov. 12, 2019 authorizing the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization to pursue a FEMA grant for the property purchases.
"I will tell you more are coming," he said. "We were a little delayed this year, but there are more in the pipeline, so you may see them as early as next week."
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Moving to another topic, council approved an emergency ordinance allowing the purchase of equipment from Landscape Structures, Inc., for the planned multi-use path in Bronson Park. The cost is $36,417.
The ordinance noted that "these features will increase the aesthetic value of Bronson Park for residents and visitors" while Finance Director John Lehner said the improvements include "interactive musical instruments for kids" along the path.
Some $150,000 for the path was received through the state government's capital budget.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance vacating public right-of-way amidst lots 98-101 of the East View Addition near Ayersville and Hill avenues. The ordinance passed following a third and final reading.
• Administrator Jeff Leonard noted two expenditures requiring council's notification: $24,471 to Grindstaff Trucking and Excavating for pavement resurfacing on North Street and $15,500 to Roehrig Painting for painting at the Bronson Park shelter houses. The amounts are below the level requiring council's legislative approval ($25,000).
• council approved the appointment of Mark Froelich to the city's nuisance abatement board.
• O'Donnell addressed a question about whether low-speed vehicles can be driven to the police department for inspection and licensing. He said this is not permitted under the Ohio Revised Code.
• council met in executive session to discuss the purchase of property, pending litigation and an application for economic development assistance.
• At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch passed on a concern about a pause on Kiser Road's rebuild. Leonard sad he would speak with the city engineer about the project's status. She also passed along concerns about recurring potholes. Leonard said the county may have a material that could be used for longer-lasting repairs.
• council approved the appointment of Dennis Sobecki to the Defiance Public Library board. He replaces Jayne Yoder who recently stepped down.
• Ward I Councilman Steve Corbitt inquired about the poor condition of Ginter Road, noting its potential driving hazards. Leonard said the city wants to partner with Defiance Township on a repair project. The road is split between city and township responsibility.
• council agreed to listen to a presentation on Aug. 10 from economic development consultant Jason Hamman on the 1918 school building.
• resident Ronald Smith, 730 Greenler St., asked about the possibility of repairs to an alley between Columbus Avenue and Gordon Street. He said the alley is in poor shape.
