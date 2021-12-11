sewer photo

Work is paused in this photo late Thursday afternoon at Defiance City Hall where Y2K Plumbing, Defiance, is installing a new sewer line. The improvement will allow better flow at the city building by eliminating a pipe grade issue, according to Mayor Mike McCann. The final cost had not been determined as of Friday morning, but could be in the vicinity of $30,000, noted Finance Director John Lehner.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

