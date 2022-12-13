The search for Defiance City Hall’s next finance director is well underway.
The candidates are seeking to replace John Lehner who recently announced his plans to take a position with Defiance College as its chief financial officer.
Lehner has been the city’s finance director for the past 13 years, and under his tutelage the office has been recognized by the state auditor’s office for excellence numerous times. So, whoever replaces him may have some big shoes to fill.
However, Mayor Mike McCann is confident a suitable replacement can be found while he is complimentary of the remaining staff in the city’s finance office. The city began the advertising process for a couple weeks with 11 candidates emerging by Monday afternoon, according to McCann. (The application deadline is Dec. 22.)
“Replacing John with 13 years of experience will be difficult, but John didn’t have 13 years of experience when he got there, so we will have someone with experience that has worked at fund accounting before and we’ll see where that takes us,” he said. “There definitely will be an orientation period, but there are some really smart people down there in the finance department and decades of experience, so we’ll see.”
The 2023 budget — the last under Lehner’s tenure — was approved by city council last week and sets the finance director’s pay at $119,750.
The salary range for his replacement is $95,000-$120,000, according to advertisements for the post. The actual figure will be based on the qualifications of the candidate chosen, McCann said.
Like the city’s two other top appointed positions (administrator and law director), whoever is chosen will be extended a two-year contract by McCann with council’s consent. Thereafter, the top positions are renewed with one-year contracts.
Lehner’s last day with the city is Dec. 30.
He has made it known that if the city needs assistance with the transition he is willing to help, noted McCann. He also will participate in the interviewing process in case the candidates have questions about the city.
The mayor, Administrator Ryan Mack, Law Director Sean O’Donnell and Human Resources Director Lanie Lambert will be primarily participating in the interviews, according to McCann.
