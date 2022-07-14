The Defiance City Schools Board of Education was asked to consider a tax exemption request for the planned new Tessenderlo-Kerley (TKI) fertilizer during its regular meeting Wednesday.
The proposal was brought to the board by Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation. TKI is asking that the board sign off on a tax exemption of 90% for 15 years on its real property investment.
Willitzer noted that the new plant will be built on 45 acres inside Enterprise Industrial Park, owned by the Plummer family on Defiance’s southwest side. Willitzer noted that getting the company to locate there was very competitive and took a lot of effort.
She also noted that Enterprise Industrial Park has had little use and has not been tapped into recently. But she added that recently interest in Enterprise Industrial Park has picked up.
TKI’s project will involve an investment of $30 million with a real property value of approximately $11 million, according to Willitzer.
She also touched on job creation which is expected to be 20 to start with an expansion to 30 new jobs Willitzer described as well paying.
In return for the abated taxes, she noted that TKI would make a donation to Defiance City Schools of $14,858 per year while Four County Career Center would get $4,297 annually.
At the end of her presentation Willitzer said she was seeking approval, or a counter offer, before the next board meeting, if possible. She added that TKI plans to hold a groundbreaking on Aug. 31 at 10:30 a.m.
The board will consider the proposal and asked that Willitzer look into either adding verbiage into the contract addressing the contingency of TKI defaulting on its promises, or to find out if protection already in an existing agreement covers the Defiance City Schools. Willitzer said she would look into this request for the Defiance City Schools.
Willitzer shared that one of the industrial park’s former owners — Larry Plummer who died recently — had always wished for it to be developed. She noted that, according to his wife, he was at peace that his dream of having the property developed would come true.
In other business, the board:
• heard from Lynn Clady who offered an overview of the interior re-design for the Community Auditorium bathrooms in the former 1918 school building.
• approved a 3% raise for confidential employees, and approved the administrator employees wages for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Morton also noted that Diana Hall the food service director will get a percent higher raise to get her wages in line with other area food service directors, as well as Jacob Moser, alternative educator intervention specialist at Defiance Middle School.
• discussed upcoming dates of interest, including a luncheon for new teachers at Sweetwater Chophouse on Aug 18, teacher work day on Aug. 22 and a return to school for students on Aug. 24.
• Superintendent Bob Morton noted that copies of the district’s annual quality profile, designed by Katie Leal, are available and can be found on the school website. He said he likes to make sure new families moving into the area get a hard copy. He also noted that the booklet was put together using the school’s equipment, so the cost was just for materials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.