A Defiance City Schools representative made a plea for more volunteer mentors during city council's regular meeting Tuesday.
Council also discussed two new proposed programs in 2023 — one to address the feral cat population, the other implementing a comprehensive sidewalk repair and installation strategy (see related stories).
Renee Wank, a Defiance Elementary School counselor, addressed council on the school's mentoring program, but it was more of a plea to the public for additional participation.
She is seeking additional adult mentors that could interact with students on a regular basis for a half-hour or so over lunch on school grounds. Wank said the school is "desperately" seeking volunteers over the age of 18.
They would be subject to a background check, she explained, adding that the school wants to provide "good role models" for the kids. The school is looking for a commitment of at least one year from volunteer mentors.
Eureste, a former Defiance City Schools board of education member, recalled the program's beginning, calling it a "good program" and a "very noble cause."
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt noted his third year in the mentoring program, calling it "rewarding." He is hopeful Wank will receive lots of calls showing interest.
On another topic, Eureste asked city officials about the number of fireworks that were heard this past weekend in Defiance. A new fireworks bill had been approved by the Ohio General Assembly earlier this year, lifting some restrictions.
Administrator Ryan Mack said the fireworks fell within the guidelines due a holiday known as "Diwali," a Hindu observation that lasts five days (and is known for fireworks).
At-large Council Member called the fireworks "extremely loud" while some asked whether city police checked on the legality of those used. Law Director Sean O'Donnell said only "consumer-grade fireworks" are allowed.
He conceded that the laws "weren't written with enforcement in mind" while Mack said he believes city police "drove by" areas where fireworks were being set off.
Mack suggested that the city will provide more notice about potential fireworks use during future holidays when they are permitted.
In other business, council:
• approved an ordinance allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to inspect a bridge on Columbus Avenue over Preston Run. This cost will be covered by ODOT.
• Mayor McCann noted that Trick or Treat Night is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday with the Halloween Parade to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Defiance. This will close the Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee River, he noted.
• Finance Director John Lehner informed council that the administration spent $19,600 for a fuel purchase. This is below the amount needing council's approval, but above the threshold requiring council's notification.
• scheduled budget discussions for 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the city service building.
