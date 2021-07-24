Few ash trees remain locally these days, most having been killed off by the emerald ash borer that ravaged the area during the past decade or so.
But Defiance city officials are happy to report that their efforts to preserve 13 of the trees on public property within the municipal corporation limits have been successful.
A regular two-year application of a product named Tree-age has allowed ash trees to survive on Fort Street, just east of Defiance Public Library, Triangle Park in the downtown area, the intersection of Wilhelm and Williams streets (in the public right-of-way) and Kingsbury Park.
Kingsbury’s trees — a healthy-looking group southeast of the park’s pool is readily apparent from Auglaize Street — are medium-sized with much room for growth before reaching mature size.
“We brought them back,” said the city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin of the effort to save the ash trees. “They were getting bad looking, but we pulled them back out. They really look nice.”
Cereghin is a licensed applicator of the Tree-age chemical, which is applied every two years, he explained. To obtain certification through the state, Cereghin needed to pass required testing.
The chemical cost is about $500 per liter, he said, and about 1.5 liters are needed to treat all 13 trees. The application process takes about 3 1/2 hours to complete.
A plug is inserted with a drill near the trees’ roots and a syringe is used to inject the chemical, according to Cereghin.
The rescue effort began in 2010 after he discussed the matter with the city’s shade tree commission.
“I went to the shade tree commission and they wanted to know, ‘can we save the ones that look good yet?’, recalled Cereghin. “And I said yes, so we started.”
In addition to chemical treatments to preserve the trees, the city also installed a “permeable” sidewalk adjacent to the library’s Fort Street parking lot to give ash trees along it a better chance to flourish, according to the city’s stormwater coordinator, Jen English.
“We installed this as a trial run, specifically to protect the ash trees once the decision was made to put that sidewalk in,” she explained, adding that this is designed “to allow more water and oxygen to get to those tree roots.”
The borer bug’s toll on ash trees in city street right-of-way and parks has been heavy. According to Cereghin, the city has removed 480 dead ash trees on city property in recent years.
