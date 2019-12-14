Now that Defiance voters have passed a charter amendment concerning a new planning commission setup, Mayor Mike McCann’s administration is discussing what to do about related city code changes as well as the appointment of members.
City voters approved the amendment to the municipal government’s governing document during the Nov. 5 election — one of four amendments that received passage.
Specifically, the amendment calls for combining the seven-member city planning commission and the five-member board of zoning and building appeals.
“I think we made a real effort to make the community aware of what we wanted to do, and I think any time you send educated voters to the ballotbox they’re going to make an educated decision,” said McCann, who had proposed the change to the five-member charter review commission which held meetings earlier this year and recommended the four charter changes that were approved.
McCann said the purpose was to “expedite the process” for developers who propose projects in Defiance. When a zoning variance — or exception to the city’s zoning rules — is part of the project, for example, this can add time to the process.
Now that the change is here, McCann and city officials have some decisions to make.
Left to McCann — with city council’s eventual consent — will be who to appoint to the new board. This could be a difficult decision in that 12 members now serve terms on the two boards, but only seven seats will be available.
McCann will appoint four members with council’s consent, as the mayor, the city administrator and city parks board chairman will continue to have automatic seats as is the case with the present planning commission.
“It is going to be a tough decision because we’ve got a lot of good active members,” he said.
Some members on each board have expressed a desire to stay and some have expressed a wish to leave, according to McCann.
Besides McCann, Administrator Jeff Leonard and parks board chairman Mark Hall, present planning commission members include Steve Graf, Paul Sulpizio, Emma Kirkpatrick and Drew Shindler.
Members of the zoning board include Jim Goedde, Wayne Olsson, Steve Hoffman and Ken Westrick while Hall is the other member, as the representative of the planning commission under the current arrangement.
Law Director Sean O’Donnell noted that board terms “will be staggered so that we do not have a large influx or exodus of planning commission members all at once.”
Appointing new members is just one task; McCann says a zoning code rewrite is necessary to clean up some language issues. The choice is whether to do this internally with O’Donnell leading the way or to bring in outside legal counsel for help. The latter would require the city to spend money.
“It’s a strong debate,” said McCann.
O’Donnell explained that city council will need to adopt legislation effecting the changes.
“We would then like to give the planning commission and council the opportunity to weigh in on any proposed changes to the planning and zoning code,” stated O’Donnell. “Ideally, that would occur in early 2020. ... Council will have the final say on what form the new code takes.”
The planning commission’s first meeting in 2020 is scheduled for Jan. 20 — meetings are held at 4:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in the city service building, 631 Perry St. — but that may be too soon for the new board. Asked when it would be functioning, McCann said, the “first half of next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.