Defiance City Hall has been relieved of an Ohio EPA (OEPA) remediation mandate concerning its drinking water.
The good news was delivered by City Administrator Ryan Mack during city council's regular meeting Tuesday evening. Council also approved four legislative items, received an update on the economic development front and presided as the city's new finance director was sworn in (see related story).
The issue was trihalomethanes (TTHMs), a byproduct produced in the city's former water refining process. Said to pose a potential health hazard for some segments of the population, these were present in sufficient numbers to prompt an OEPA mandate to have them removed by changing the city's refining process.
To meet the mandate, the city contracted with Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, which last year completed the installation of a new granulated activated carbon (GAC) system. The cost was $9 million.
The new system reduced TTHM levels significantly and put them below the OEPA threshold requiring public notification.
Mack read a letter to council from an OEPA official noting that the city is now in compliance with the agency's standards and relieved of the TTHM mandate that was issued in May 2020.
He said the letter means the city has has had two straight quarters of meeting the TTHM standards. This also relieves the city of having to send public notices in the mail to city water customers informing them of the TTHM violations.
"... we now get to operate under a green license (rather than yellow)," said Mack. "But getting to this moment I really think we have to give some thanks to people out at the water plant that worked their tails off to get us into compliance — the money that you council, the administration, allocated to the GAC system, lots of planning from engineering. It took the city as a team to get us from that yellow license ... to a green one. So, it's very good. The water plant is very excited."
"We're really glad to finally be in compliance," Water Plant Superintendent Adam McDowell told The Crescent-News during an interview Tuesday following council's meeting. "... It's been kind of in the works for the last couple years, but it was really, really good to get out from underneath that and finally be back in compliance."
McDowell said the last public notices were sent out in October.
He added that plant operators continued to tweak the GAC process.
