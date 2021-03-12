Defiance's upcoming traffic roundabout project at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues has produced two contractor bids, including one that is considerably below the engineer's estimate.
The apparent low bidder was Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, at $2,371,299.17. With lighting alternates added the price rises to $2,421,699.17.
Also bidding on the process is Geddis Paving & Excavating, Toledo, $2,720,068.21. With lighting alternates added the company's total bid is $2,767,488.21.
The engineer's estimate for the basic construction bid is $2,685,275.54.
The bids will be reviewed before being taken to Defiance City Council to award a contract, perhaps at the body's March 23 meeting, according to City Engineer Melinda Sprow.
She told The Crescent-News Thursday that — assuming council awards a contract soon — the city will issue the selected contractor a notice to proceed "on or before May 1."
As the above information indicates, the project was bid with alternates for increased lighting at the roundabout.
Nagel's total for this work is $50,400 while Geddis' amount is $47,680.
Some $2.3 million in grant funds through the state have been secured by the city for the project.
Periphery work — such as utility pole relocated on Ottawa and Cleveland avenues — already has begun, although this does not include any roundabout construction.
Once work on the roundabout itself begins, the Ottawa/Cleveland intersection will close for 90 days. A contractor will have until Sept. 30 to complete the project, although city officials hope it can be open in time for the 2021-22 school year.
Bids for a separate contract to build a multi-use path along Ottawa Avenue — south from the roundabout to Spring Meadows Manufactured Home Community — are expected to be opened in the next few weeks.
