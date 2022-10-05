Defiance's late city historian, Randy Buchman, has left a legacy that many instantly recognize, but honoring the former Defiance College professor is a continuing story.
That was apparent at Defiance City Council's meeting Tuesday evening when Mayor Mike McCann announced a large donation recognizing not only Buchman, but another long-time DC professor, James Bray.
This came just after a presentation on Defiance Public Library's proposed renewal levy on the Nov. 8 ballot (see related story) and just before council handled its legislative agenda that included a contract for EMS services with Tiffin Township (see related story).
Buchman died on July 28 in Defiance at the age of 93, after many years as, perhaps, the city's best known expert on historical matters, particularly those on the local level. His legacy in that field is memorable that a new city park along Auglaize Street on the east bank of the Auglaize River have been named in his honor.
Naming the park where Mayor Mike McCann's administration continues to plan long-term for a Native American tribute is no accident. Buchman was recognized as an authority on the area's Native American history and Fort Defiance's place in it.
While the city's plans for that park and the tribute are moving slowly, they received a boost recently when McCann accepted a $10,000 donation from the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Iota Phi Chapter to honor Buchman and Bray, who passed away on May 28. This fraternity was associated with Defiance College where Buchman also taught for many years, and its website lists a 1964 founding date.
McCann said the funds will be used for the development of Buchman Park and were pledged following a memorial service held for Buchman Saturday at St. John United Church of Christ on the DC campus.
He recalled that the TKEs had had a fraternity house many years at College Place and North Clinton Street (where a Subway restaurant now operates). And he said many former TKE members were at Saturday's service and he was able to meet some of them.
"It was a very nice memorial service," said McCann who spoke during the commemoration, calling it "my great pleasure and an honor to speak at Randy Buchman's memorial service."
Defiance Finance Director John Lehner told The Crescent-News that donations on Buchman's behalf have been placed in a parks and recreation trust fund, earmarked for Buchman Park's development.
He said the $10,000 donation is much larger than the contributions received so far.
