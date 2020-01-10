Defiance city officials were planning to resurface the residential section of Carpenter Road this year, but that plan has been put on hold due to the condition of another street.
According to city engineer Melinda Sprow, Kiser Road — between South Clinton Street and Langlan Drive at the entrance of Berkshire Village — needs an immediate reconstruction.
“The roadway is failing and we need to update that pavement section,” said Sprow.
The remainder of Kiser Road, from Langlan Drive to Canal Road, will be resurfaced, she said.
The estimated cost for the project is $250,000-$300,000, according to Sprow, with work starting after the school year concludes this spring. Completion is planned before the 2020-21 school year begins in August.
Kiser Road’s repair — which still must be approved by city council — will push back plans to resurface Carpenter Road, Sprow indicated. But spot repairs likely will be made to Carpenter this year.
“We would not resurface Carpenter Road, but just take care of the worst areas,” she said.
This year, city officials plan to discuss a comprehensive project on Carpenter in which sidewalks might be added. City Administrator Jeff Leonard expressed his plans to convene a town hall meeting with neighbors to discuss the sidewalk idea.
The city’s budget had set aside $400,000 for resurfacing — $200,000 in the streets budget and $200,000 in the capital improvements fund — but the Kiser Road work will use a large share. The remainder, Sprow explained, would be used to finish off Karnes Avenue.
Karnes is slated for reconstruction this year between Summit Street and Ottawa Avenue, primarily with grant money. The street is concrete in that stretch.
However, city officials have decided to resurface off the street between Summit and Cleveland Avenue — which is asphalt and will be less expensive to repair.
“Whatever is left (in city funds) from Kiser Road and pavement repairs, we’ll use to pave the rest of Karnes,” said Sprow.
Other paving is expected to be delayed this year as well, although city council ultimately retains the authority to decide where the city will spend taxpayer dollars and in what amount.
According to Sprow, paving on Emory, Summit, Perry, Second, Fifth, Fales and Sessions streets, as well as Chippewa Drive will get pushed back to accommodate the new plan.
“They would go into the pool for 2021,” she said. “They might be at the top of the list.”
Sprow noted that resurfacing plans remain in place for Haig, Blaine, Thurman, Logan and Myrna streets as part of an overall upgrade of infrastructure on the city’s southeast side.
Additionally, resurfacing is planned to finish off streets on the northside where a sewer separation project has been underway.
This includes Hilton Avenue, Carter Avenue, Nicholas Street (south of Sessions Street), Elbert Street (south of Sessions) and Ralston Avenue, from its eastern terminus to Sessions. The front entrance to Pontiac Apartments, which is a city street and is in poor condition, will be resurfaced as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.