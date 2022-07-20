Defiance City Hall is about to submit a plan to Ohio EPA (OEPA) that would commit to the expenditure of nearly $22 million over 15 years on projects needed to satisfy the environmental agency's drive for improved water quality in the Lake Erie watershed.
That topic was the primary focus for Defiance City Council during a special meeting Tuesday evening when an environmental consultant — John Lyons of the firm Strand Associates — reviewed the new integrated watershed improvement plan (IWIP) with council.
According to Lyons, the document supplants what had been known as the city's "long-term control plan," which had committed the city to spending millions of dollars to eliminate 44 combined sewer overflows (CSOs) in its wastewater collection system.
Lyons noted that the city eliminated 17 occasionally polluting CSOs, but the effort was largely suspended after some $60 million was spent and OEPA observed that this may have resulted in only "negligible improvement" in the watershed's quality.
Still, he indicated that the city "made a lot of progress" in reducing CSO flow. (CSOs often kick in during heavy rain or big snow-melt events when flow increases considerably).
The IWIP discussed Tuesday proposes $21.7 million in new spending over 15 years, which is far less than what city officials thought years ago they would have to spend over time to meet the OEPA mandate. But it won't include a lot of CSO eliminations, Lyons indicated, focusing on a few projects and different approaches.
Planned strategies in the IWIP:
• wastewater plant improvements: this includes the installation of smaller diameter screening to prevent certain material from entering the plant and establishing septic receiving station for wastewater haulers.
• collection system projects: this would include sewer separation projects on Summit and Hopkins streets, building a three-million-gallon storage basin near the city's wastewater plant on Ohio 281 and replacing a force main that serves the Kingsbury Park sewer lift station. Because the pipe size would be increased, this would help reduce flow through active CSOs, according to Lyons. Collection system projects would cost $17.4 million, he told council.
• asset management projects: this concerns the future of Kingsbury's aging lift station which Lyons said is "problematic." Pumps could be added to increase flow through it, but at some point the city will have to decide whether the station will be retrofitted or replaced. A potential replacement cost is not in the IWIP, he said.
• water quality improvement projects: the city has committed to approximately $1 million on this front for such things as septic system elimination, wetland creation and water quality monitoring, according to Lyons.
The result of the proposed 15-year projects, Lyons said, would be to reduce CSO activity to 30 million gallons of overflow, with 79% of this occurring during the two largest rain events in a typical year.
Some of the CSOs that will remain, Lyons told council, do not produce a lot of flow even during heavier rain events. Twenty of them, he explained, activate four or fewer times in a typical year.
Lyons said total overflow is 75 million gallons per year from the city's 26 active CSOs — one never goes off — and this "may sound like a lot, but in the context of the CSO world it's really not, and in the context of flows in the Maumee River it's really not, but still we need to do better."
What will be the impact of the new spending on city sewer rates?
City Finance Director John Lehner said the intent is to "moderate" costs associated with the project and "maintain consistency" throughout the next 35 years. This would include a 15-year program, with the last project funded over 20 years, resulting in a 35-year timeframe.
The only other matter handled by council Tuesday was approval of motion to remove from the table an annexation ordinance concerning property at Carter Road and Ohio 15, just southeast of the city limits.
This will be brought back for a third reading Tuesday.
