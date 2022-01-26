Defiance city officials are proposing a new plan to Ohio EPA (OEPA) that they hope would allow them to comply with an environmental mandate at reduced cost.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard shared the proposed $39.3 million plan with city council during its regular meeting Tuesday night. Council also handled four legislative items (see related story) after receiving an update on fire department activities and fielding a concern about Defiance Public Library's COVID-related policy (see related story).
Leonard's presentation detailed the latest city effort to comply with an OEPA mandate concerning combined sewer overflows that goes back approximately three decades. Since then, the city has spent some $30-$40 million on this project, according to Leonard, while eliminating some of the CSOs, which can allow raw sewage to enter local waterways — including the Maumee River — during heavy rainfalls or snow melts.
But the impact of those expenditures is virtually impossible to quantify, Leonard indicated. In recent years, OEPA relented somewhat on the mandate due to cost and was willing to consider alternatives plans that might prove more impactful and — most importantly for the city and sewer customers — more affordable.
City officials are now considering a plan — to be submitted to OEPA before March 1 — that includes five components. Leonard shared these with council and the public Tuesday night.
They include:
• wastewater plant improvements, $11.5 million. This includes upgrading the plant on Ohio 281 (next to general Motors) with a system that would allow the city to take in waste form septic haulers and also create revenue, noted Leonard.
• asset management plans, $21.5 million. The big project in this area would be replacement of the Kingsbury Park sewer pump station and the relocation of a large force main there. A large percentage of the city's wastewater flow goes through the pump station, thus creating a potential "pinch point" in the system, according to Leonard. City officials would like to eliminate that by diversifying the flow.
• wastershed projects in local Maumee River tributaries. The hope is to create more "green infrastructure" that would help filter water as it enters the Maumee River, thus reducing nutrients. Leonard cited the upcoming wetland construction just north of the Maumee River and south of Kettenring Hills Subdivision along East River Drive. The city has purchased land there that will be turned into a wetland with a large state grant. A demonstration wetland near the city reservoir also is being used as a testing site for watershed nutrient reduction.
• other green infrastructure projects. Leonard mentioned the possibility of a project on Summit Street to capture street runoff as well as one along the Auglaize River in Riverside Park.
Leonard acknowledged that the above plan adds up to a "lot of money," and said the city "doesn't want to put anymore on the ratepayers than we have to." He called the plan a "work in progress" for which the city is seeking OEPA approval.
Furthermore, Leonard noted that flow monitoring is a key piece of the program.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste — whose had two stints on council that date back a number of years — suggested that the pricetag is favorable compared to the city's initial OEPA plan years ago. He said the list of environment-related improvements initially reached $120 million.
Although the city is hoping this cheaper program will be approved, Leonard noted one wildcard in the discussion. "Are they (OEPA) going to make is regulate stormwater?" (This concerns such things as street and parking lot runoff during rain events and snow melts.)
He isn't sure, noting that OEPA "changes the goalposts all the time."
