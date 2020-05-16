Traditional Memorial Day Services won’t be held in Defiance this year due to coronavirus concerns, but city officials are preparing for a virtual online ceremony honoring military personnel who died in the service of their country.
The ceremony will be available via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Memorial Day (May 25), with Mayor Mike McCann, Law Director Sean O’Donnell and St. Paul Lutheran Church Pastor Dave Brobston among those involved in the event.
“When we felt we had to make a decision on whether or not to hold the ceremony, I reflected on my time behind the podium and how I looked out at all of the brave veterans from Korea and Vietnam and their spouses and loved ones,” explained McCann. “Knowing what we knew at that moment about social distancing, it seemed foolish to bring them together, knowing they would all be in attendance. Then I spoke with Pastor (Dave) Brobston from St. Paul’s, and he offered the idea of a virtual service, and I knew we could do that and keep everyone safe. Pastor Brobston is a friend, and I really appreciate his wisdom.”
McCann, who will provide the opening welcome message on May 25, plans to meet with Brobston following the ceremony at Riverside Cemetery — where the city’s Memorial Day commemoration normally takes place — to offer a pray for the fallen.
O’Donnell, an Ohio Army National Guard reservist, will deliver the message during the online service.
“This is an important day of commemoration for the city, and our residents made it a priority to attend the ceremony in prior years,” he stated. “We hope that it will bring some comfort to our residents during this time, as well as for those who have lost family members.
“I have benefited greatly from the professional training that I received in the service, as well as the friends and colleagues that I have made,” O’Donnell added. “The schedule is demanding and time-consuming, and the training can be tough, but that will draw you closer to the other soldiers in your unit.”
The May 25 ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. with prelude music played by Lori Schultz, church organist for St. Paul Lutheran Church, followed by the posting of colors by VFW Post 3360. Viewers will be asked to stand.
The rest of the schedule:
• Invocation: Pastor Brobston.
• Singing of the national anthem by Steve Wendell, church soloist.
• Welcome message by McCann.
• Placing of a memorial wreath by Sharon Washington, VFW Auxiliary president.
• VVA memorial wreath placement by Thom Kent, VVA Chapter 954.
• Reading of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address by Reagan Polasek, Boy Scout Troop 75.
• Reading of the poem “I Am the Flag” by Brenda Griffith.
• Singing of “God Bless America” by Wendell.
• Introduction of guest speaker O’Donnell by McCann.
• Speaker’s message, provided by O’Donnell.
• Singing of “God Bless the USA” by Wendell.
• Benediction, provided by Brobston.
• VFW rifle salute given by the VFW Color Guard.
• Playing of taps by Seth Fruth and Dain Sutton, Defiance High School students.
• Closing remarks, given by McCann.
• Playing of “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes by Bill Ray.
