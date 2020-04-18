Defiance’s city parks remain open, but the basketball courts have been placed off limits to virtually everyone.
This is part of a wider effort to ensure “social distancing,” the measure ordered by state officials to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus.
As part of that effort, the city recently installed small signs at each park’s basketball court, prohibiting basketball playing from most persons, excepting only those who are members of the same household.
Highlighted in part by red lettering and underlining, the signs state:
“In order to follow Gov. DeWine’s Social Distancing, there shall be NO PHYSICAL CONTACT games on public basketball courts. Games shall only include MEMBERS OF THE SAME HOUSEHOLD.
Gatherings of more than 10 people are STRICTLY PROHIBITED during Ohio’s Stay at Home Order.”
Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell said the signs were requested by Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken and the county health department.
As for the content of the signs, O’Donnell said, “we reviewed it and approved it.”
He added that “we’re not discouraging people from going to the park. It’s more we’re trying to protect the public.”
City police have been asked to patrol the parks to ensure that social distancing measures — staying six feet apart and limiting groups to 10 or fewer people — are being observed.
“My (officers) are going around the parks and to places where people could congregate,” explained Shafer. “I’m trying to keep my (officers) doing more patrol to be seen rather than out stopping vehicles. They’re checking those areas.”
But he said they’re not taking a “heavy-handed approach,” and have been told that if they do disburse a group to do it “politely and professionally.”
So far, said Shafer “we haven’t really handled any major complaints.”
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray echoed Shafer’s approach, stating, “we want to see the (state’s) orders enforced in the spirit of the orders. We have not taken an aggressive approach from the perspective of actually issuing violations. ... We’ve taken more of a soft approach, trying to let people know they might be in violation to encourage people to follow the rules. In addition to that, if somebody flagrantly and continually disregards any of the rules, including the ones in the parks, law enforcement will be left no alternative but to take formal action.”
