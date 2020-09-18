The Defiance Police Department is joining forces with first responder agencies in the U.S. and Canada for "Operation Clear Track," the largest rail-safety initiative in North America.
Coordinated by Amtrak, Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI) and Operation Lifesaver Canada, Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the number of railway crossing and trespassing incidents in the U.S. and Canada. Such incidents seriously injure or kill more than 2,100 people each year.
The event is held during the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, Sept. 21-27.
"The goal of Operation Clear Track and Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness of the importance of safe behavior near tracks and trains, in support of OLI's mission to save lives," said Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, first responder agencies will be participating in a virtual Operation Clear Track event this year. These agencies across North America will be promoting rail safety through social media messages, by sharing Operation Lifesaver's #STOPTrackTragedies public service announcements and other videos, and by posting other rail safety information to their department websites.
Participants will also be emphasizing the importance of obeying rail crossing and trespassing laws throughout Rail Safety Week. Operation Clear Track organizers note that trespassing on railways is a crime and dangerous.
For more information about Rail Safety Week, Operation Clear Track and other rail-safety initiatives and tips, visit www.oli.org.
A link to the Operation Lifesaver, Inc. effort is available at the Defiance Police Department's website, which can be accessed at www.cityofdefiance.com.
