A Defiance police officer recently resigned following an off-duty incident involving another person in Lima.
Patrolman Rashaun Amey resigned in early January, just days after he apparently sustained a drug overdose in a Lima hotel on Dec. 31. A Lima Police Department report obtained by The Crescent-News indicated that the incident involved another person who, according to court records, has a lengthy criminal history.
The police report mentioned the possibility of two drug possession charges against Amey, including one felony, but nothing had been filed in either Allen County Common Pleas Court or Lima Municipal Court as of Monday, according to court records and officials there.
In an incident report emailed last week to The Crescent-News by Lima police, Amey's name only appears legible in a section entitled "assoc. persons." This appears on a page noting the name of a person arrested in the incident — Brandon M. Jarvis, 27, Lima.
Jarvis was charged with intoxication, a minor misdemeanor, according to court and police records, and was fined $25 plus court costs in Lima Municipal Court. (He has 11 criminal convictions in Allen County, including two felony cases in Allen County Common Pleas Court and nine misdemeanor cases in Lima Municipal Court, according to court records.)
The police report contained numerous redactions — information that was blocked out — in explaining that on Dec. 31 officers responded to the Wingate by Wyndham hotel in downtown Lima "in reference to an unresponsive male" who was transported to St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima "for an overdose." Each time the report refers to that person, the name is blocked out.
However, the report noted that the subject, while being transported to the hospital, was revived with narcan and found to be a "police officer in Defiance, Ohio." Narcan is a substance used to reverse the effects of an overdose.
The report also noted that drug paraphernalia was found in the hotel room, along with a "white substance, consistent with cocaine."
Defiance City Administrator Jeff Leonard, who retains authority for employee disciplinary measures, noted that Amey's case never got to a disciplinary hearing because he resigned.
"I don't think he ever gave me a reason, and I accepted his resignation," said Leonard.
Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer noted that during Amey's employment as an officer with the Defiance Defiance Police Department, "there is no indication that Rashaun Amey was ever involved in any illegal activity while on duty."
A patrolman for more than eight years with Defiance police, Amey was hired in November 2012 and resigned on Jan. 6. The Lima police report listed his address as Archbold.
His resignation gives the city three vacant patrolmen positions.
"We are in the process of concluding interviews to fill three vacant positions," said Shafer.
