Being a Tree City USA, the City of Defiance participated in two plantings Friday morning in observation of Arbor Day.
The national event is held each year in Ohio on the last Friday in April although other states commemorate the day at other times. Arbor Day is held to encourage the planting of trees.
In Defiance’s case, city workers assisted three shade tree commission members (Yvonne Dale, Mark Newman and Ann Melton) and two council members (John Hancock and Josh Mast) in planting a Frontier Elm Friday morning near the new shelter house at Eastside Park between Karnes and Ottawa avenues.
Eastside Park has been the subject of many improvements in the last couple years, including the shelter house and new playground equipment, sidewalks and a multi-use path.
A little later on Friday morning, an Autumn Blaze Maple tree was planted at the reservoir property on Precision Way.
The tree was planted in the same spot where a large Norway Spruce had been transplanted from a city property late last year. However, not long after the tree was relocated to near the reservoir’s Precision Way parking lot, it blew over, according to city officials.
The spruce had been removed from the city’s water treatment plant property on Baltimore Road to make room for improvements there.
While the Frontier Elm was given a new home in Eastside Park, it won’t be the only tree going in there.
Trees are planned along a new multi-use path that runs through the north side of the park — connecting Karnes and Ottawa avenues — according to Jen English, the city’s stormwater coordinator and expert on environmental issues generally. She said the plantings should take place this fall.
City Director of Service Rob Cereghin said about 30 trees in all will be planted this autumn at various locations on municipal property.
The city’s Tree City USA designation has several requirements, tree planting among them.
Speaking of trees, in an unrelated matter the city has hired Goliath Tree Service of rural Defiance to remove dead trees next to the city’s reservoir boardwalk.
Although Ash trees that were devastated by the Emerald Ash Borer some years ago are among those being removed, Cereghin noted that other deceased trees will be taken down as well.
The main reason is to prevent the dead trees from falling on the boardwalk and walkers there.
Goliath’s cost is $2,700, according to Cereghin.
