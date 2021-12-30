Defiance city officials will soon turn their attention to 2022 projects if they haven’t done so already, and street resurfacing will be a topic of some consequence.
After all, the city has budgeted $500,000 for standard street resurfacing, which is more than officials usually set aside each year for general repairs.
The list of streets slated for resurfacing in 2022 includes Maywinn Road, Johnson Circle, Kettenring Drive, Prospect Street and Seneca Street (from Second to Hopkins streets). According to the city budget, some $500,000 has been set aside in next year’s capital improvements budget for resurfacing.
This will include street milling and rut repair as well as handicap ramp installation at intersections as needed, according to Dave Pracht of the city’s engineering department. He noted that approximately half of Kettenring Drive was resurfaced in recent years, “so we are resurfacing the balance of that street, along with some rut repairs.”
West High Street’s pavement — an area in noticeable need of improvement in recent years — also will be addressed with resurfacing in 2022 as part of a wider project that will include waterline work. Some $400,000 is budgeted for that while $300,000 is set aside to design improvements in the Darbyshire Drive neighborhood for a street resurfacing and sewer project in 2023.
The city also plans to spend another $60,000 in 2022 to seal cracks in asphalt pavement, thus extending street life.
Despite the above financial commitment in 2022, Mayor Mike McCann noted that the list of possible resurfacing projects is considerable. In fact, $1 million was mentioned by the engineering department in its 2022 budget request for resurfacing while the administration settled for half that.
“We will probably never pave the miles of streets and repair the miles of curbs the way we would like to,” he said. “The best we can do is achieve a balance between street paving and repair, and all the other necessary projects that we need in the city.”
