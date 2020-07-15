Defiance Mayor Mike McCann's administration is determined to move forward with a plan to revamp the city's downtown to make it more of a destination.
In fact, that is part of the two-word theme the city is touting for the initiative known as "Destination Defiance."
Under the tentative plan, Clinton Street's lanes between Second Street and Triangle Park would be reduced to three — a northbound lane, a southbound lane and a center turn lane. The freed up space would be used for a bicycle lane and buffer zone.
The 100 and 200 blocks — between Second Street and the Maumee River — would remain four lanes, but parking on Clinton Street would be eliminated to make room for the bicycle lane and buffer zone. This parking loss might be compensated by establishing more spaces on side streets, according to the proposal.
The concept was explained to city council by Jean Hartline of the firm Mannik & Smith Group, Maumee, on June 23. She noted that construction costs — some $455,940 — would be covered by an Ohio Department of Transportation grant.
"We are putting together a new presentation, and we're going to take the show on the road," said McCann during an interview Tuesday.
Within weeks the city plans to make a presentation to Defiance Rotary, which meets at noon each Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in downtown Defiance.
The city also hopes to hold meetings this year at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., for downtown building and business owners, as well as the general public.
Meanwhile, the city plans to utilize the services of a drone — made available by a local resident — to view the downtown at various times of the day, according to McCann.
"We can look at those and see where parking is at a premium," he said. "We think we know, but a picture is worth a thousand words."
If the the administration continues to move forward, city council eventually will be asked to approve an application for the ODOT grant money.
The entire project cost, including engineering, is $592,722. While construction would be covered with the grant, the city could be expected to incur some costs.
The proposal has spurred some opposition. One reason is the potential impact on parking for downtown businesses.
McCann said when he's explained the idea to those who've been skeptical, they have become "much more comfortable with it. ... What we're looking for is to create vibrancy in our downtown."
However, he understands some might not be swayed.
In that case, opponents could work toward overturning any related legislation approved by council by circulating petitions to have the issue placed on the ballot. This would give city voters the ultimate say at the ballotbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.