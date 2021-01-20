Defiance's planning commission handled one agenda item and several reorganizational matters during its first meeting of 2021 Tuesday afternoon in the city service building.
The board welcomed Gary Butler as its newest member, replacing Steve Graf whose term expired at the end of 2020. Graf had last served as the commission's chairman, who oversees the body's meetings.
Butler is a local realtor — owning Butler Real Estate in Defiance — and is a former Ward 1 city councilman.
"Gary's a local realtor, so he understands a lot of what planning commission does," said Mayor Mike McCann, a planning commission member, who explained that Butler "was quite enthused" about joining the board when he asked him to serve.
While Butler joined the commission Tuesday, Erin Clady was appointed chairman and Steve Hoffman was selected vice chairman.
On the administrative side, Niki Warncke — the Defiance city planner — was reappointed commission clerk and Connie Seimet — a city administrative secretary — was reappointed commission secretary.
Other members of the commission, which meets monthly, are Drew Shindler, Mike Adams and Jeff Leonard, the city's administrator.
Warncke and Seimet are considered planning commission "staff," and are joined by Melinda Sprow, the city's engineer, and Rex Robison, city zoning commissioner.
The commission also handled a single planning topic Tuesday — a request by Kuhlman Builders, Ottawa, for three zoning variances in the Maumee River Crossing subdivision south of West High Street on the city's northwest side. New housing is proposed there.
The variances concern allowances for three items: a minimum rear yard set back of 22 feet instead of the required 30 feet, a minimum side yard of approximately 20 feet instead of the required 25 feet and a minimum lot depth of approximately 115 feet instead of the required 120 feet.
All three were approved, but on a conditional basis due to a pending zoning change for the property — from B-3 (business) to R-2 (residential) — that must be approved by Defiance City Council.
"So the best you could do, if you're in a hurry, is the planning commission could conditionally approve the variances contingent upon council authorizing the zoning change," Defiance Law Director Sean O'Donnell told the commission before it conditionally approved the variances Tuesday.
