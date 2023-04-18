Defiance’s city planning commission rejected a downtown business owner’s request for a sign zoning variance during its monthly meeting Monday.
The commission voted unanimously to turn down the request by Riverview Land Management, LLC — represented by Trish and Mark Speiser — for a variance concerning two large signs on their business, Dark Horse Social Club, 651 Clinton St. The restaurant and venue place opened last year in a historic building where Rod Brown Studios operated for many years before his retirement.
The signs — located on the north and south sides of the building — have much larger square footage than is permitted under the city’s sign code.
Before the vote, Speiser noted the complicated nature of the sign code and argued that when she and her husband put them up it wasn’t clear to her that they would be in violation. She felt the city was singling her out, noting other signs outside the downtown that she believes are in violation of the sign code.
But Mayor Mike McCann — a commission member — told her Monday that even though he likes the signs and the business development at 651 Clinton St., they are “way too big and too high off the ground.” Too, he doesn’t want the city to set a precedent concerning larger signs.
McCann told Speiser that she could appeal to Defiance County Common Please Court as the city no longer has a zoning board of appeals. She would have 30 days to do so before she must do something about the signs, he explained.
The Speisers had requested two zoning variances for the large mural-type signs. The second — a request allowing letters higher than permitted — was withdrawn Monday as further research determined that these are within requirements of the code.
In another matter, the commission approved a zoning variance requested by Aaron Keller for construction of a 1,912 square-foot accessory structure at 344 Northwood Drive. He is planning to construct a big garage and pool room.
