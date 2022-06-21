Defiance’s city planning commission helped clear the way for a new company to build a new fertilizer plant in town during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
A site plan for Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (TKI), — part of Tessenderlo Group, a multi-national corporation based in Belgium — was approved Monday by the commission along with four zoning variances while a fifth was denied.
The site plan covers 49.238 acres at 1655 Plummer Drive, just west of Standridge Color Corporation’s Integrity Drive location, in Enterprise Industrial Park owned by the Plummer family.
According to local officials, the plant is expected to employ 20-30 persons eventually. The plant will utilize natural gas to make fertilizer for the agricultural community.
The planning commission also granted four zoning variances to TKI that would:
• waive architectural standards for nonresidential buildings. This will allow a prefabricated metal siding to be used instead of brick. Commission member Drew Shindler observed that the building will not be constructed in a “high volume traffic area.”
• waive the required number of parking spaces, allowing 15 to 17 in place of 34.
• waive the number of required bicycle parking spaces.
• waive the screening requirement for outdoor storage areas. The 32-foot tanks will be protected by fencing, according to TKI officials who attended Monday’s meeting.
However, the commission unanimously said no to the company’s request for a zoning variance that would have waived a sidewalk construction requirement.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard, a commission member, conceded that some sidewalks might be a “sidewalk to nowhere” before the areas where they are installed — like the industrial park — develop further.
But he noted that in the recent past the city has talked about developing walking spaces for people. Too, he added that the commission had “made a commitment” to put sidewalks in.
“Adding sidewalks is not an issue for us,” said Brian Fox, project manager.
He indicated that TKI started with development requests that the company normally begins with, then works back from there.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• unanimously denied a zoning variance request by Daniel and Brooke Bostleman allowing an “off-premise” sign at 400 Holgate Ave. advertising their business (Straight Line Lawncare). A second request allowing a variance for the sign in the public right-of-way was withdrawn. The Bostleman’s attorney, Ian Weber of Defiance, questioned why a sign there — previously containing a religious/political message — was allowed. Law Director Sean O’Donnell responded that the city did not want to create a possible First Amendment question, thus leaving the sign in place.
• approved a zoning variance request by Tod Liffick for construction of an accessory structure at 1336 Karnes Ave. on a vacant lot. Liffick told the commission he may build on the lot in the future, but he presently maintains a mobile shed for taking care of the lot.
• said goodbye and thanks to Leonard as the city’s outgoing administrator. Leonard will retire on June 30 after 30 years with the city as either the finance director (1992-2004) or administrator (2004-2022).
