Defiance’s city planning commission approved a sign variance during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon and looked favorably upon a northside alley vacation request.
The sign was requested by JJ Gumberg Co. and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet — to be situated just south of Defiance Beverage Center along North Clinton Street — to serve the new Ollie’s store at the south end of Northtowne Mall. The sign will measure approximately six feet by eight feet, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
The commission approved two zoning variances: one allows a permanent sign on an outlot, the other waives a restriction in the city zoning code for a free-standing sign within 150 feet of another such sign.
While the commission permitted the variances, some city officials had raised concern about what would might happen later with the lot, according to McCann.
“There was some concern if the outlot gets sold about what’s going to happen with the sign,” he explained. “The location was the issue, it’s not on the (Ollie’s) building or near the building.”
McCann explained that other such signs on outlots are situated in the vicinity near the mall entrance.
The vote was 3-1 in favor of the allowing the variances while three members of the planning commission were not in attendance.
Also Monday, the planning commission recommended approval of a request made by Athena and Nathan Seimet, 403 W. High St., to vacate an alley. Both are owned by the Seimets, according to information provided by the city.
City Engineer Melinda Sprow said the alley is on the south side of West High Street and is unimproved, appearing only on paper.
The matter now goes to Defiance City Council for approval.
Too, the commission approved officers for next year: Jen Clady was made chairperson while Steve Hoffman was named vice chairman.
