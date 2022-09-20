Defiance’s city planning commission approved multiple zoning variance requests during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
The commission:
• approved two zoning variances requested by Kyle Jackson at 1901 Ayersville Ave., where he is planning to construct a 2,000 square-foot pole barn measuring 40 feet by 50 feet. These allow an accessory use in the front or side yard, and also permit him to exceed the 720 square-foot restriction. City Administrator Ryan Mack noted that the property — located on the edge of town — is a bigger lot in a more rural setting.
• approved a zoning variance request by Robert Jr. and Tondra Poston at 3 Zimmerman Court. They plan to construct a garage measuring 30 feet by 52 feet with room for a shop and storage, so this too exceeds the 720 square-foot minimum. Mack said the situation is similar to the above request.
• approved three changes for a “minor subdivision” on 3.601 acres at 26239 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road. The requests were made by Pickle Farms, LLC, and include variances that concern the lot arrangement, required frontage on a public road and minimum lot depth of 120 feet. The modifications were approved contingent upon a deed restriction stating that the property can only be sold with larger parcels next to them. No subdivision is planned there as the “minor subdivision” is only a designation, according to Mack.
• approved two zoning variances requested by Vic Lilly at 935 Perry St. One variance waives the rear yard setback while the other concerns the minimum floor area. The property owner is planning a small one-bedroom apartment addition to the residence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.