An expanding Defiance church’s building expansion plans received the city planning commission’s okay Monday afternoon.
During its monthly meeting the commission recommended a zoning variance requested by Hebron Ministries, 1123 Ayersville Ave., allowing two 1,500 square-foot storage units on its property.
The matter now goes to city council for final approval.
Hebron’s pastor, Vince Cantu, told the commission that the storage units will come from a school closed in Rossford.
He indicated that they will be used for the church’s outreach programs by providing storage for food and clothing. Cantu explained that the church itself — measuring 60 feet by 30 feet — is out of room.
The commission’s chairman, Steve Graf, said he likes the idea of what the church is going to be doing, but he admitted that initially he was concerned about the storage unit’s appearance.
Cantu informed the commission that this should not be a problem, noting recent infrastructure improvements taken on Defiance’s southeast side where Hebron Ministries is located. These include a revamped East Side Park, as well as major street work.
“Our first goal will be to make the outside look good,” said Cantu. “... We really have seen all of the stuff that has been done on the east side recently. It’s tremendous. It is looking really good. ... We’ll do our best, and if you have any suggestions or anything that you desire us to do we’ll make that happen.”
Graf asked that the church provide some screening for the units in the future, such as trees.
In another matter Monday, the commission approved an alley vacation request by Rick and Jill Krutsch, 935 Wayne Ave. This matter also goes to city council for final approval.
An at-large council member who will have to abstain from the upcoming vote, Jill Krutsch said the alley has not been used in the 32 years she has lived on Wayne Avenue.
The alley is mostly grass, she said.
Graf advised Krutsch that a shared maintenance agreement with her neighbor will be needed.
