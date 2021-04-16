* Defiance County

City planning agenda:

Defiance's city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

The commission will consider requests for a replat on Northwood Avenue, zoning variances at 1501/1503 Candlewood Drive, a conditional use permit at 447 Carter Ave. and zoning variances at 629 Arabella St. for the former school property.

