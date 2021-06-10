Defiance’s contracted paving projects for the year got underway this week on Carpenter Road.
The city’s contract with Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, totals $1.18 million.
One reason for this large amount is no paving was undertaken in 2020 due to concerns about the fiscal impact of the coronavirus situation on municipal revenues. Paving costs also have been increasing.
“The cost of paving is going up, and we did not spend any money in paving to speak of in 2020,” said Mayor Mike McCann. “We didn’t know where we were going to be because of the pandemic.”
Things turned out better financially than anticipated, he indicated, so “we took that money and spent it in 2021 and added to it.”
The amount does not include paving at Kingsbury and Bronson parks, and Riverside Cemetery, which will be completed by Ward Construction Co., Leipsic. That cost is $325,362.
“I’m guessing this is as much as we’ve ever spent (in one year on paving),” said McCann.
As for the work on Carpenter Road, this will occur between East River Drive and the railroad tracks.
City Engineer Melinda Sprow told The Crescent-News Wednesday afternoon that the work there should be completed in about a week, weather depending.
“They will likely have intermittent closures and delays,” she stated.
Indeed, traffic was occasionally blocked at Carpenter Road and East River Drive Wednesday and/or rerouted onto side streets from Carpenter.
While this year’s paving contract will take care of a number of streets in poor shape — Kiser Road, Fales Street and Perry Street to name a few — some will have to wait for future years.
West High Street’s improvement, for example, will be addressed next year as part of a bigger water line installation, according to McCann.
And Darbyshire Drive — a street mentioned more than once during past city council meetings — will be resurfaced in 2023 as part of a larger sewer separation project. McCann said engineering for this work will be included in the 2022 budget.
Ginter Road on the city’s southside is also in poor shape, but is divided between the city and Defiance Township. Therefore, a variety of officials are examining its future improvement.
McCann said it’s “definitely on the radar screen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.