A Defiance police patrolman has been chosen by a veterans organization as the state's top law enforcement officer.
John Williamson — a nearly three-decade officer with the city department — recently learned that the he won the Ralph Arms/Larry Thall Law Enforcement Award Emergency Service Gold Medal, given by the Veterans of Foreign Wars' Department of Ohio.
During an interview with the The Crescent-News Tuesday, Williamson said he was contacted by the state VFW on Saturday, and was surprised.
"When I got the phone call Saturday morning, needless to say I was surprised and honored all at once," said Williamson, who has served as the department's school resources officer for Defiance City Schools during the past four years.
On his way to winning the state honor, Williamson had to take the local and district VFW awards as well. These qualified him for the state award, although all three were announced at once, he indicated.
He had been nominated for the award by Assistant Police Chief Lee Martinez, who sent a recommendation letter to the VFW.
Among other things, Martinez noted that Williamson "has had an accomplished career, not only in his duties as a police officer, but also for what he has done for the community."
Too, Martinez explained in the recommendation letter that "John has fostered a new and innovative partnership between the police department, the city schools and most of all, the students. Honestly, when it is time for John to hang it up, he has set the bar so high it is going to be difficult for the next officer to follow in his shoes. John's community efforts have gone far above and beyond that of his dedicated service to the police department. ..."
Martinez added that "John has never asked for any recognition or kudos as he seems driven by the spirit of giving. This award presents an opportunity to give John recognition for all he has done. ... John's efforts should be historically preserved, and what better way to honor his work than by being nominated for this prestigious award."
Williamson explained that that he has been involved with at least four community-oriented endeavors since he joined the city police force in March 1992, including coaching youth.
He helped establish the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association's Shop With a Cop program during the Christmas season years ago and has participated in the Christmas For Kids toy drive program.
"I've always been thankful of what I've been able to do in my hometown and just kind of help out in my community," he said.
During his time with the police department Williamson has served as a juvenile officer and public relations officer in addition to a spell with the detective bureau.
"I'm thankful and I'm very appreciative ...," said Williamson, 53, a Tinora High School graduate who served in the U.S. Army from 1986-1991. "I've been surrounded by a really good team of officers and coaches and co-workers. That kind of put me at where I'm at today."
Too, Williamson credited support from his family — wife, Jody; daughter, Kylee, and her husband, Drew; and son, Kody.
"I couldn't be where I'm at without them, and the support of my family and wife," said Williamson.
In making the announcement about Williamson's achievement at Tuesday night's city council meeting, Mayor Mike McCann said "we are very proud of John."
Council and the administration gave him a round of applause.
