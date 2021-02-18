A number of improvements will be underway in Defiance’s parks this year, and Clean Up Your Parks Day is scheduled to make a comeback.
The city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin, highlighted those plans during the city parks board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
He noted that the annual parks cleanup day — relying on students and volunteers to ready the city’s parks for the warm months — was canceled last year due to the coronavirus situation. But a date of Saturday, April 10, has been set this year, he said. (An April 17 rain date was set during Wednesday’s meeting.)
The cleanup effort will go from 9:30-11:30 a.m., with a cookout to follow at Diehl Park as in years past.
Social distancing measures and mask-wearing will be expected, Cereghin indicated.
All the city’s parks, as well as the fortgrounds and city reservoir property, will be addressed during Clean Up Your Parks Day.
Citywide, numerous plans also are in the works for several parks.
These include:
• Riverside Park soccer field project.
Relying heavily on funds raised by the Defiance Soccer Association (DSA) and city capital improvements money, municipal officials are planning to upgrade the park’s soccer fields by regrading them and installing new drainage.
City council approved a $100,148 contract in November with B. Hill’z Excavating — a Wood County firm in the town of Wayne — for the work.
Mike Adams of the DSA informed the parks board that the organization was successful in raising $55,000 for the project. He credited Tony Black for his efforts in that regard.
“Tony Black was the head of fundraising, and honestly, he had it done with relative ease,” said Adams, a parks board member.
• Eastside Park
Last year, the city made some major upgrades in this park, located between Ottawa and Karnes avenues. This included the installation of new playground equipment, a walkway and a shelterhouse, primarily with grant money.
Cereghin explained that this year the ballfield will be realigned, while new fencing will be installed along with a park sign and accompanying landscaping.
• Bronson Park
Cereghin noted that an eight- or 10-foot wide concrete walk will be built, while the park’s concrete shelterhouse floors each will receive a new four-inch cap and new sidewalks will be installed.
“It’s going to really look awesome,” he said.
Bronson’s large ball field also will be redone while Cereghin noted that a 220-volt outlet will be available in the park for food trucks.
The park’s splash pad is set to open on May 1.
• Veterans Memorial Park
Located on Williams Street, this park will receive upgrades to the tennis and basketball courts, according to Cereghin.
• Kingsbury Park tennis courts
The park’s deteriorating tennis courts — located at the back of the park — will be turned into pickleball courts, Cereghin explained. The courts are in “horrible” shape, he noted, with the city just trying to remove weeds on their surface each year.
He said “it’s going to take a major overhaul” to refit the facility for the six pickleball courts that are planned there.
Cereghin told the parks board that Kingsbury’s basketball court will be upgraded as well.
Also at Kingsbury, the city plans to open the park’s pool in early June, according to Cereghin. The pool season was canceled last year due to the coronavirus situation.
