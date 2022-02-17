Defiance’s city parks board discussed details of annual cleanup day as well as other improvements during a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin — who oversees the city’s parks — reminded the board that Cleanup Your Parks Day is scheduled on Saturday, April 9 (from 9-11:30 a.m.). A rain date has been set for April 16 if the weather doesn’t cooperate.
“It’s a big thing for us,” said Cereghin during an interview earlier Wednesday. “I want it to be a success.”
Parks board members generally help organize a cleanup effort at a particular park.
While the city expects again to receive help from Defiance City Schools students, the public also is encouraged to participate. Residents may pick a park of their choosing to help out.
Cereghin advises those residents to bring gloves, proper attire and rakes.
Participants will be treated to a free lunch at Diehl Park that will be served by the city at 11:30 a.m.
Also Wednesday, Cereghin informed the board of efforts to improve the city’s parks, particularly Kingsbury. The city has improved a number of other parks in recent years such as Bronson, and plans to make a similar effort at Kingsbury, according to Cereghin.
New playground equipment is on the way for the park, although he said this might not happen until the fall.
Meanwhile, the Defiance Baseball Association (DBA) will continue with its own project at the Kingsbury ball field. While a new backstop was installed last year there, DBA plans to build new dugouts this year, according to Cereghin.
Kingsbury Park also received a new pickleball court last year where the tennis courts — located near the Maumee River — were replaced.
Earlier, Jen English of the Defiance County Metropolitan Parks Board — which owns parks in Hicksville and Ney as well as Pontiac Park in Defiance — addressed the meeting, noting that her organization plans to become more active.
English said the board wants to reassess where best to invest its resources and time. She wants to attend future parks board meetings “to help us kind of create that vision.”
Also attending Wednesday’s meeting was John Nemcik of the Buckeye Trail Association. He noted the association’s upcoming plan to install signage denoting the trail’s whereabouts.
Cereghin also informed the park of these developments during Wednesday’s meeting:
• Riverside Park’s new soccer fields — rebuilt last year — will be open for use this year. The fields were regraded and reseeded last year, but were not used to allow the grass to become established. Parks board member Mike Adams of the Defiance Soccer Association asked that the soccer fields not be used by the Little League Football group to protect them from wear and tear as the group contributed about $60,000 to the project. Adams said the plan is to hold soccer tournaments at Riverside in the future.
• new large signs at each city park — denoting their names — will receive lighting if they don’t have it already.
• Bronson Park improvements continue. This includes finishing the park’s new multi-use path connecting the parking lot with the splash pad, installing 144 new parking blocks and putting in new benches and trash receptacles.
• the reservoir property’s sledding hill was in heavy use this winter when covered with snow. Cereghin estimated that about 60 people were on the hill on one day recently.
• the walking path around the top of the reservoir will receive new stone. The cost is $14,000.
• the city continues to look at establishing the new Gateway Park on Clinton Street, just south of the Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee river. Parks board member Luis Rivera Jr. suggested adding a kayak/canoe launch there. As for the site generally, he said, “I think there’s a lot of potential that can be utilized for that space.”
