Plans for new condominiums on Defiance's East River Drive received a boost from the city planning commission Tuesday.
The commission also tabled action on three measures needed for a separate development — construction of new apartments behind Walmart — amidst numerous concerns from neighboring residents (see related story).
The aforementioned condo project is proposed by Williamstown Investments, LLC, of Defiance at 150 E. River Drive, on 1.69 acres of bare hillside just east of the North Clinton Street Circle K convenience store and gas station. Six, two-unit condos are planned there, according to information provided by the commission.
City Engineer Melinda Sprow noted that a better connection for Pearl Street to East High Street is desired by city officials while a sewer line will need to be relocated and a hydrant at Pearl and High is recommended by the city fire department. The south end of Pearl Street will be used to access the property from East High, but is not well developed presently.
According to Mayor Mike McCann, the condos would not only be accessed via Pearl Street off East High, but also from a driveway that runs along the east side of Circle K. No direct access to the condos would be provided from East River Drive.
Doug McDonald of Williamstown Investments appeared before the commission to answer questions.
The planning commission recommended approval of a request for a "planned unit development," which treats the property as one single area, contingent upon several changes. The matter now will go to city council for approval.
In another matter, the commission recommended approval of a zoning variance request made by Stephen Assaf for property at 58 Stadium Drive on condition he provide the city with an access plan.
The variance is needed to accommodate Assaf's plan for a lot split that would leave one parcel under the 20,000 square-foot requirement for non-residential development. That parcel would measure 13,155 square feet.
Defiance attorney Jim Weaner represented Assaf during Tuesday's meeting and address the commission.
According to the city's zoning commissioner, Rex Robison, the only public input received was from local businessman Brad Mangas. He said Mangas is not opposed to the change, but asked what the property will be used for, a question that went unanswered Tuesday.
