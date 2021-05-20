Defiance city officials have received six bids on a project to take down three buildings in the 100 block of Clinton Street, with a McComb contractor well under the engineer’s estimate.
Federal and state Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) money is the city’s primary funding source to remove the structures on the west side of Clinton on the Maumee River’s south bank. FEMA money — along with a small amount of city funds — also was used to purchase the buildings from Mark Haver.
According to Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow, the low bidder for the building demolitions was All Excavating & Demo, McComb, at $139,130, well under the engineer’s estimate of $280,973.
Other bidders were:
• Dore & Associates, Bay City, Mich., $232,300.
• R.G. Zachrich Construction Inc., Defiance, $263,901.
• D & R Demolition Corp., Bowling Green, $265,900.
• Baumann Enterprises Inc., Garfield Heights, $295,780.
• Dangler Excavating, Paulding, $303,868.
Each bid contained alternates concerning the material to be used on the north wall of the Spanky’s Bar building. An adjoining structure to Spanky’s is one of the three buildings to be torn down, so a contractor will be asked to ensure the integrity of the bar’s north wall following the demolition.
According to Mayor Mike McCann, brick was chosen as the material to be used.
City officials aren’t sure what will replace the buildings, but because the property is in the flood plain — thus FEMA’s financial involvement — no new occupied structures will be built there.
However, Beilharz Architects has provided the city with conceptual drawings for structures that could be allowed. The possibilities include a pavilion, permanent restroom, tables/chairs and amphitheater, according to McCann.
Funds for such projects would be funded by the city, not the FEMA grant.
“We’re excited to take this project to the next level and get this demolition completed, and I believe the community is as excited as well,” said McCann.
Sprow told The Crescent-News that an ordinance allowing a contract with All Excavating & Demo is expected to be presented to city council for approval on Tuesday.
If so, demolition might begin in late June or early July, but the contractor will have until Oct. 29 to complete the project, according to Sprow.
