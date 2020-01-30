The next phase in an effort to establish a Native American tribute in Defiance is expected to arrive soon.
Two public meetings were held last year — the last in mid-November — on the possibility of building a memorial that will honor the tribes and their leaders who lived here in the 18th century. They maintained villages in and around the confluence of the Auglaize and Maumee rivers in what was known as “The Glaize” before the Battle of Fallen Timbers in August 1794.
Mayor Mike McCann is leading the effort — with the assistance of city historian Randy Buchman and others — to recognize at least six Native American tribes. These are the Shawnee, Miami, Delaware, Seneca, Ottawa and Wyandot, while a seventh that did not have a standing village — the Pottawattami might be included as well — according to Buchman.
The two public meetings were conducted by two BGSU officials — Jenn Stucker, associate professor and chairman of graphic design, and Jerry Schnepp, assistant professor in the College of Technology — who will provide the city with some ideas about the tribute.
“They’re going to come back and give us feedback on their idea of what people that attended the meetings think the tribute should convey,” explained McCann. “There’s no consensus on anything yet. Once we hear back from Bowling Green that will aid us in developing a consensus. I think we’re expecting to hear back from them any day.”
Thereafter, city officials will have to decide what the tribute will look like and where it will be built before proceeding to design.
“At that point we’ll bring in some artistic folks,” said McCann. “... Once we know what it’s going to look like, you can plan.”
The decision where to locate will rely on community input, he indicated, but he favors placing it on the east bank of the Auglaize River, on city-owned land between Second and Hopkins streets.
“I think the recommendation will probably be on a larger plat of ground,” he said. “I believe the recommendation will be at the Auglaize Street park.”
McCann concedes that there are some who believe the tribute should be built at the fortgrounds, but he opposes this suggestion, noting that “you don’t put a Native American tribute where a fort was built to fight against them. Plus, we want people dispersing around the town, visiting the entire community.”
Several years ago, city officials drew up very tentative plans for the Auglaize Street area after the city acquired the land and cleared old buildings with federal and state grant funds.
Those plans called for establishing recreational amenities there, but if the tribute goes there, McCann suggested that these could be limited to shelter houses or fishing platforms.
However, much remains to be decided, as the tribute could be expensive — perhaps reaching six or seven figures — but this may not even be possible unless the present-day tribes contribute funds.
“It could be a three-, four, or five-year project,” said McCann. “This is what I know: There will be a consensus in the community. ... The end product will be something we’ll all be proud of. If you go about it in any different manner, I don’t think you will have a consensus in the community and not everyone will be proud of what you’ve done.”
He assured the community that “it will be well designed.”
As for when the city might move forward with a project, this will depend on fundraising. The city may be a contributor if the project proceeds.
“I’m sure there will be some city financial commitment in some way, whether it’s assisting with the infrastructure, but it’s way too early to predict what that may be,” said McCann.
