Defiance’s assistant city law director has been cited following a crash in Defiance last week involving a pedestrian who was injured in a North Clinton Street crash.
According to a crash report filed by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Essex, 47, 153 Meadowbrook Drive, attempted a right-hand turn at North Clinton and High streets with his pickup truck around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 30 and collided with a pedestrian, Chad Brubaker, 49, 316 Walnut St.
Brubaker was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with “suspected serious injury,” according to the crash report. The injury classification is one of several injury descriptions used on crash reports filed by law enforcement officers.
The report noted that Essex’s vehicle was stopped eastbound on West High Street and began to move forward for a better view of southbound traffic on North Clinton Street. When he began turning right he collided with Brubaker, who was knocked to the ground, according to the report.
Essex was cited by the sheriff’s office with assured clear distance ahead, a minor misdemeanor.
The crash investigation was handled by the sheriff’s office — rather than the city police department — so there is no appearance of impropriety, according to Sheriff Doug Engel.
In his position as assistant city law director, Essex handles the prosecution of misdemeanor cases in Defiance Municipal Court.
As such, the city’s law department has stepped away from the case, according to Law Director Sean O’Donnell. The city will seek a special prosecutor through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to handle the case in municipal court, he noted.
