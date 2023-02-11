WAUSEON — The public works director here reported during the recent Wauseon City Council meeting on a couple grants for which the municipality has applied.
Keith Torbet explained that his department has applied for grants from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The $11,000 EPA grant is for leak detection equipment. Torbet said that $10,000 would be coming from that grant and that $1,000 would come out of the public works budget. He said that currently costs for leak detection are high because outside companies are being used.
Council Member Brandon Tijerina asked Torbet if the melting snow was causing the water treatment plant any issues. Torbet said that it had not, however, it is still having high water usage, and he thinks it could be an undetected leak.
Council Member Sarah Heising asked if training is required for the new EPA equipment. Torbet reported that there is some training, but it is “basic”.
Concerning the USDA grant, Torbet said that the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation has applied for it in order to do energy audits. The grant will make it possible for small businesses and corporations to do the audits. The information gained from the audits can then be used for low-interest financing to upgrade businesses to be more energy efficient.
Two resolutions were also considered on Monday: one for a pedestrian beacon and another for new payroll software.
The first resolution for consideration focused on the pedestrian crossing of the Wabash Cannonball Trail on North Shoop Avenue. With its passage the city would give authorization to Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into a project agreement to install a pedestrian beacon at the crossing. The resolution received its first reading Monday. The second resolution was passed immediately by suspending the rules. Passage of the resolution would allow Huner to enter into an agreement for the city with Paylocity for human resources and payroll.
Council Member Harold Stickley was concerned with the contract, however. He stated that he was unable to access the Paylocity contract via email. He also said that he thinks doing business with the company is a conflict of interest.
Council Member Shane Chamberlin recommended that, in future, paper copies of the council information should be made available for Stickley.
Heising asked if department heads and the legal counsel were comfortable with the language of the contract concerning digital storage should the city change vendors in the future. City Solicitor Tom McWatters said that the city would continue to retain its own information should that be a future scenario.
Council members also discussed that Paylocity does benefit the department heads.
Council voted in the affirmative for the new contract with Paylocity with one vote against and one abstention. The resolution now goes to Huner’s desk for signature to be enacted.
Council President Scott Stiriz reported on the tree commission meeting on Jan. 30. At that meeting John Alexander gave an updated tree removal list. Currently, Alexander is about halfway through the list.
Stiriz said the meeting focused mostly on the Tree City award event that Wauseon will host in May. He reported Nate Andre, from Andre Farms, LLC, will be the guest speaker.
Stiriz also said that Reginal Forester and Stephanie Miller had rescheduled their meeting to evaluate trees in Reighard Park. Originally planned for Jan. 30, it is changed to March 6.
In other news, the council:
• heard report from Jamie Giguere, finance director, that the new human resources/payroll clerk position has been posted and that applications will be taken until Feb. 17.
• heard from Council Member Steve Schneider concerning trucks at Hill Manufacturing obstructing Legget Street. Huner said the person should call the city, and Schneider indicated that person had already done so. Huner then recommended contacting the company.
• entered executive session to consider appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official.
