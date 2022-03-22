NAPOLEON — Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel honored a state champion swimmer as well as students involved in DECA during city council’s meeting here Monday night.
A proclamation read by Maassel recognizes Kyle Hudson, who won the the 200-meter freestyle state competition. Hudson attended the meeting Monday — which was declared “Kyle Hudson Day” — while Maassel wished him success in his future endeavors.
The proclamation made note of Hudson’s six individual records, his leadership as a team captain, his Northern Lakes League records and his “multiple sectional and district championships.”
Maassel also mentioned Hudson’s academic achievements which include a 4.0 grade point average and two years as a member of the National Honor Society.
Later, Maassel recognized NHS’ Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) program which took 40 kids to state competition this year. He said some of the students qualified for national competition, “so we have some great kids there doing some amazing things.”
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance approving replacement pages to the city’s codified ordinances. These reflect changes to state law and city ordinances during the past year.
• passed the first reading of an resolution allowing contracts with Freedom, Harrison and Napoleon townships, the Village of Florida and Henry County South Joint Ambulance District for fire and EMS services beginning April 1. City Manager Joel Mazur said the contracts are annually approved and have not changed this year. The legislation will receive a second reading at council’s March 28 meeting.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance amending a city ordinance concerning golf simulator fees at the municipal golf course. These range from a low of $18 for one-half hour before 3 p.m. on weekdays to a high of $32 for one hour on weekends/holidays. The ordinance will receive a second reading at council’s March 28 meeting.
• passed a motion approving the city’s electricity cost adjustment factor for March.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to repaint the U.S. 6 overpass on Glenwood Avenue within the city limits.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to compose legislation for the city’s participation in ODOT’s salt purchase contract. City Manager Joel Mazur said this is an annual measure.
• approved two motions directing the law director to draw up two legislative matters adopting rules and regulations for the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA). RITA will be taking over the city’s tax collection services later this year.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to compose legislation creating the OneOhio Fund. This will take in funds received from a statewide opioid settlement through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. According to Finance Director Kevin Garringer, the city has been instructed to place settlement funds into this account. Spending will be restricted to certain drug-related matters, according to Law Director Billy Harmon.
• discussed first quarter budget adjustments. Council’s finance committee will discuss these at its March 28 meeting.
• approved a motion making appointments (Kim Dietrich, Sherry Schuette and Karl Yunker) to the city’s housing council.
• heard Police Chief Dave Mack discuss proposed changes to state law that, he indicated, would decrease penalties for some crimes. Council approved a motion authorizing a letter to be drafted voicing concerns about the legislation.
• listened to Dr. David Cordes read Arbor Day Foundation recognition honoring the city as a “Tree City USA” community.
• heard Mayor Maassel recognize Henry County Bank for its community involvement. He said the city made a thank you presentation to the bank Monday.
• listened to Maassel suggest that a council committee take a closer look at the condition of city streets.
• met in executive session to discuss the sale or acquisition of property.
