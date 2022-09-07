NAPOLEON — A local church made a generous donation to the City of Napoleon Tuesday night during the town's regular council session.
The matter highlighted an agenda that contained fewer items than normal, but included an executive session of some length on collective bargaining (see below).
Pastor Chip Bullock of Napoleon's Church of the Nazarene, attended Tuesday's meeting to present a check exceeding $7,000 for use in the city's parks and recreation department. The money was generated by the church's annual "Fun Run," a 5K event held earlier this year.
During an interview Tuesday evening, Mayor Jason Maassel complimented the church, saying "we really appreciate a community member putting their money where their mouth is."
He told The Crescent-News that the church has donated just under $25,000 to the city for parks and recreation use during the past five years.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the Ohio Department of Transportation to perform work inside the city. Besides some work on a bridge on Maumee Avenue (Ohio 110), this also will include paving up to Perry Street in 2023.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city's codified ordinances. This reflects recent changes in state and city laws. The ordinance will return for a third and final reading at council's next meeting on Sept. 19.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance increasing the threshold spending amount requiring council approval from $25,000 to $50,000. The ordinance will receive a third and final reading on Sept. 19.
• passed a motion accepting a drug prevention grant of $2,041.20 to be used by the Napoleon Police Department for D.A.R.E. officer expenses.
• passed a motion adding Juneteenth and Veterans Day as city holidays in 2023.
• approved a motion allowing a change order to the contract with Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, for street resurfacing. The extra cost is $34,226.12.
• passed a motion accepting a change order with Kirk Brothers Construction, Inc., Findlay, for the ongoing wastewater plant renovation project. The additional cost is $187,500 to cover extra excavation work.
• approved a motion setting Trick or Treat night in Napoleon from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• met in executive session to discuss collective bargaining concerning the city's municipal workers union. Following the closed-door meeting council instructed City Law Director Billy Harmon to draft legislation approving a new contract. The measure will be considered during council's Sept. 19 meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.