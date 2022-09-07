napoleon donation photo

Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel (left) accepts a check from Pastor Chip Bullock of the Church of the Nazarene for the city's parks and recreation department. Bullock made the presentation of more than $7,000 — raised during the church's recent "Fun Run" — during city council's meeting Tuesday night.

 Photo courtesy of Joel Mazur

NAPOLEON — A local church made a generous donation to the City of Napoleon Tuesday night during the town's regular council session.

