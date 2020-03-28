NAPOLEON — In order to keep the general public updated on the current COVID-19 situation in Napoleon, the city will continue to provide information on a frequent basis. Here are the latest announcements:
• The basketball hoops at the parks have been taken down to help people adhere to the strong social distancing recommendations given by the Ohio Department of Health.
• The golf course will remain closed until April 6, though the closure will likely be extended. The golf course is also closed to members and individuals who have private carts. Golf courses have been deemed non-essential.
• Starting on Monday, the city of Napoleon will not charge residents the $4 fee for having an extra bag without an orange bag tag. The extra bags will be counted and the normal $2 fee for each extra bag will be applied to the utility bill for that particular address. However, residents who have tags may continue to use them and will not be charged the extra on their utility bill.
Napoleon Water Treatment Plant update:
Napoleon’s Water Treatment Plant will continue to provide safe drinking water for all users during this time of uncertainty. Below is general information related to your drinking water supply and efforts that the city of Napoleon is taking to ensure that this service is still provided:
• The American Water Works Association and the World Health Organization have provided guidance and information to ensure the public is aware of the safety of public drinking water systems:
— There has been no case of the COVID-19 virus being transmitted through drinking water supplies. The COVID-19 virus is an enveloped virus, with a fragile outer membrane. Generally, enveloped viruses are less stable in the environment and more susceptible to oxidants, such as chlorine.
— The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies and based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is extremely low. Conventional water treatment methods, which include filtration and disinfection with chlorine, are very effective at killing the COVID- 19 virus. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends that Americans continue to use and drink tap water as usual.
Here are the efforts that the Napoleon Water Treatment Plant staff is taking to ensure that safe drinking water is still being provided consistently:
• The Napoleon Water Treatment Plant staff is operating on a revised isolated schedule to limit exposure from operator to operator. This allows the staff to continue treatment of water for Napoleon and satellite communities while meeting EPA requirements for sampling and minimum staffing, as well as ensuring safe drinking water.
• The Napoleon Water Plant has multiple barriers for virus inactivation including the use of chlorine, as well as ultraviolet reactors and the use of reverse osmosis membrane filtration for further inactivation before water is distributed to the water systems.
• Efforts have been taken to reach out to critical suppliers and vendors to ensure the necessary chemicals and supplies will remain available for staff to do their part for the community’s drinking water.
In addition, here are some steps to make sure that your water supply is safe at home: If you have treated water stored at home, make sure it is safely stored in regularly cleaned and covered containers. If you know anybody who is not on the Napoleon water system, there are a number of household water treatment technologies that are effective in removing or destroying viruses, including boiling or using high-performing ultrafiltration or nano membrane filters, solar irradiation and, in non-turbid waters, UV irradiation and appropriately dosed free chlorine.
For more information, check the websites:
• https://www.who.int/publications-detail/water-sanitation-hygiene-and-waste-management-for-covid-19
Continue to visit the city of Napoleon website at www.napoleonohio.com or the Napoleon Facebook page for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.